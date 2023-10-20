“It’s Actually True”: NASCAR’s Mexican Star Daniel Suarez Makes Personal Admission About Off-the-Track Behavior

Throughout his time racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, Mexican-born driver Daniel Suarez has surely learned and grown a lot as a racing driver. But while his skills on the race track speak for themselves, how is he off the race track when not driving?

In a recent interview, Ross Chastain’s teammate revealed his behavior as a passenger in a car. He explained that he doesn’t hold back, lacking a filter on his mouth and often taunts the driver, possibly due to his racing instincts kicking in.

Daniel Suarez explains how he is as a passenger in a road car

During the interview with The Athletic, the Trackhouse Racing driver answered the question honestly, stating, “Very bad, and everyone says that.”

“I have come to realize it’s actually true. When I’m on the passenger side, I’m expecting the person driving to react and do things as if I was driving. And it doesn’t happen like that.”

“Sometimes I don’t have a filter to say things on my mind, so if we’re behind a truck and there’s a gap to go to the left lane, I’ll tell people: “Hey, do you like the truck or what? Why are you stuck here?,” Suarez concluded.

Suarez details the most important skill for any racing driver to possess

Speaking further into the interview, he was asked about that one skill that each and every race car driver requires to be successful in any degree. He subsequently responded, “To work well under pressure. That’s extremely important.”

Adding, “In racing, I remember having pressure since I was 13 or 14 years old. You have to really develop that skill to be able to perform well under pressure. You can be super talented, you can be the best race car driver in the world, but if you freeze under pressure, you won’t be able to get things done in big scenarios like winning a championship or qualifying.”

Suarez may be correct in stating that racing under pressure is the most significant factor for any aspiring race car driver. Ultimately, if a driver, regardless of their talent, cannot perform under pressure, they will not have the opportunity to showcase their abilities or advance in their career compared to the rest.