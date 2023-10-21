“He’s Just an Intense Guy”: Kyle Larson Recalls When Kevin Harvick Scared Him

Over the years, and particularly at some points in his NASCAR career, Kevin Harvick developed a bit of a reputation when it comes to his temper. The legendary driver has had his fair share of feuds, incidents, and fights with his competitors. And even though he didn’t have such a thing with Kyle Larson, there was one incident that scared the Hendrick driver of Harvick.

Advertisement

This was something that Larson recently revealed ahead of Sunday’s race at Homestead Miami when Larson described that one time when he made Kevin Harvick mad and immediately realized what it could lead to.

Larson also pointed to the reason why he has been extra-careful against Harvick this year.

Advertisement

Kyle Larson reveals when he got scared of Kevin Harvick

During the press conference, Larson was asked by a journalist about his favorite story of the outgoing NASCAR champion from their time as competitors on the racetrack. The #5 driver replied, “I’ve just really enjoyed racing with him. He’s such a tough racer. I feel like he can do a lot more with his race car than most drivers can. I’ve had some great battles with him.”

Larson also revealed that there was a point when he got Harvick mad at him, which the latter probably wouldn’t even remember. However, Yung Money was asked about the beef. What was it that he had done that made Harvick mad?

“It was Phoenix, a long time ago. He was battling to make it into the Championship Four,” he recalled. Larson claimed he was in the third row while Harvick was in the second row, and on the restart, he showed his nose and tried to get in but Harvick got mad about that.

“He came down afterward. I can’t remember exactly what he said, but I explained to myself that he wasn’t going to win anyway and he was fine with it afterward. That went smoother than I thought it was going to. He was walking over and I was pretty scared,” Larson described.

“He’s just an intense guy.”

Advertisement

Larson has stayed clear of trouble with Harvick this year for good reason

Continuing his answer, Kyle Larson revealed why he has steered clear of any intense on-track battles with the retiring Kevin Harvick this year. “I’ve made it a point this year to not piss him off,” he said.

“Because he’s probably on his zero f**s given tour, so didn’t want to be on the receiving end of anything.”

Now that one thinks of it, it’s not just Larson who has steered clear of trouble when it comes to Harvick this year. Of course, a big part of it has to be the respect that everyone has for Harvick.

But there’s also surely this other element, the ‘intense guy’ side of Harvick’s personality that Larson referred to.