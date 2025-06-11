Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reacts to Big Setback for Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan in NASCAR Charter Lawsuit

Last year, 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports took the unprecedented step of suing NASCAR over what they deemed a lopsided charter agreement, arguing that the governing body’s refusal to make charters permanent disadvantaged teams in favor of its own interests. While every other organization signed the new charter deal, these two stood their ground, drawing a firm line in the sand. Amidst the latest development in the case, Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently gave his take.

In December, the court initially ruled in favor of the teams, mandating that NASCAR treat both as chartered operations and compensate them accordingly while the lawsuit remained unresolved. That early victory, however, has now been dialed back.

A recent hearing reversed the course, granting NASCAR the green light to treat 23XI and Front Row as open teams for the time being, an outcome that could significantly reshape their standing.

Dale Jr. weighed in, noting that unless the teams file a successful appeal, they might show up in Atlanta — the first race under TNT’s new broadcast window and the launchpad for the in-season tournament — without charter status.

Highlighting the financial gravity of the situation, Dale Jr. explained, “Why that matters is, a chartered team will get a lot more prize money over the course of the year, and it amounts to tens of millions of dollars.

“If you have a charter, you’re guaranteed a portion of the TV money from NASCAR. And in Denny’s case, each charter is probably getting anywhere from 10 to 15 million bucks.”

With their charter status in limbo, 23XI and Front Row find themselves in a precarious spot. According to Denny Hamlin, he intends to shoulder the operational burden, shielding the 23XI crew and drivers from the legal firestorm. But if the teams hit the track as open entries, the ramifications could be severe.

Without the guaranteed revenue that comes with a charter, these teams would face a tighter purse — perhaps forcing cutbacks in car development and compromising on competitive edge. For Hamlin and company, the financial strain might not be just a boardroom problem. It could be a direct threat to performance on race day.