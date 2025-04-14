Despite Rough Day at Bristol, Bubba Wallace Receives Huge Support from NASCAR Fans After Touching Post

Bubba Wallace did not have the best result at Bristol on Sunday. As Kyle Larson crossed the checkered flag in first place, Wallace came home far behind in 19th. This is his second consecutive finish outside the top 15 after a 21st-place finish in Darlington. Typically, this would warrant an outburst of emotions from him. But not this time.

Wallace just recently became a father, and many, including himself, believe that his perspective on life has changed since. In alignment with the same, Wallace posted a passive message on X following the race. He wrote, “Damn that was rough. Thought it was going alright and then just plateaued. Hearing my wife make Becks laugh on the way to plane.”

“Made me realize, oh well, move on. Nothing better than hearing that! See y’all in dega, I’m out. ” Fans love it when drivers let go of their calmness and get aggressive with their fellow drivers. But with Wallace, they are happy that he is not being as short-tempered as he used to be. The reactions below his post summed things up.

One fan said, “Damn Bubba, it is so refreshing hearing your newfound perspective on things. Fatherhood is a game changer, and I know that this new attitude will get you into Victory Lane sooner rather than later.” The next Cup Series race will be at the Talladega Superspeedway. It is one of Wallace’s better tracks, and the expectation to win is high.

Another fan said, “Nothing better than hearing your kid laugh or seeing him smile!” Little Becks was born on September 24, 2025. Wallace’s wife Amanda and he have been focusing much of their time on being good first-time parents. The change in Wallace’s demeanor sure is a positive sign of that.

A comment added, “Nothing brings life into perspective like children.” Yet another continued along the same lines, “Love seeing you in a much better place after having Becks.” Despite the disappointing result, Wallace maintains the eighth spot in the points table. He sits 23 points below his teammate, Tyler Reddick.

Interestingly, this is the best spot that he has ever been in this early in the season. One could say that being a father has caused him to double up on his performance. It is not a secret that Wallace is particularly good at drafting tracks. Hopefully, he will take Becks to Victory Lane when the Cup Series races at Dega following the Easter break.