Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Coming to Terms With How Wife Amy Celebrates the Important Days in Life

Even with their hands full, managing teams, running Series operations, racing at the front, and chasing wins, veteran drivers like Dale Earnhardt Jr., Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch never lose sight of their roles at home.

Advertisement

Denny Hamlin patiently waits while his daughters get dressed for an outing, Kyle Busch rolls up his sleeves to paint his daughter’s nails, and Dale Jr. constantly finds time to be with his daughters, whether it’s a party, a vacation, or just time well spent.

Though Dale Jr. looks forward to these moments, he recently pointed out that Amy is the driving force behind most of the planning.

He didn’t hesitate to tip his hat to her dedication, saying, “Amy’s family celebrates beautifully, all these moments. Everybody feels appreciated. All the kids get all the things together. Nobody’s left out, and they’re a blue-collar, hardworking family.”

He went on to add that Amy and her family pull out all the stops to create memorable Easter and holiday celebrations for the children. It’s not just about marking birthdays for their daughters or spoiling them, he clarified, but more about preserving what he called “Amy’s tradition”, rooted in her Texas heritage.

Explaining why she goes the extra mile, Amy shared that they don’t throw lavish parties every year. Sometimes it’s just a close-knit gathering. But with the clock ticking and their daughters growing up fast, she wants to make the most of the time when such celebrations still bring them joy.

When Dale Jr. was shocked to learn the price of a party gown

While Dale Jr. and Amy enjoy hosting and attending gatherings, the cost often adds up quickly, from decorations and catering to drinks and even the attire. But as time has passed, Junior has grown to realize that these things are important.

For instance, during their initial dating phase, when Dale Jr. took Amy shopping ahead of the NASCAR Cup Championship banquet, he had no idea what a gown might cost. The price tag left him shell-shocked.

Just as he was wrapping his head around the expense, another shocker came his way. Amy mentioned she had no intention of reselling or repurposing the gown; instead, she planned to store it alongside her wedding dress and other formal wear. That caught Dale Jr. off guard. It baffled him that she would buy something that expensive to wear only once, then tuck it away for good.

Over time, though, he has learned to take it in stride. Looking back, Dale Jr. admitted he had been “foolish” to react the way he did, chalking it up to inexperience. He added with a touch of humor that it all happened years ago. Today, he wears his role as a husband and father with pride, taking it upon himself to meet the needs of his family and bring joy to their lives.