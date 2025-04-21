mobile app bar

“I Don’t Understand This at All”: Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Getting Blown Away by Wife Amy’s Response Over an ‘Expensive’ Purchase

Jan 19, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Dale Earnhardt Jr. and his wife Amy during the red carpet at Charlotte Convention Center Crown Ballroom. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Considering the empire Dale Earnhardt Jr. has built, he could likely afford just about anything, even a NASCAR Cup charter. Yet, he chooses not to, and for good reason. As Junior himself admitted, he has no intention of putting his daughters’ future on the line by burning through his fortune. Still, even someone of his stature can be caught off guard by the price tag of a gown.

Recounting a moment from earlier in his relationship with Amy, Junior shared a story that would leave fans both amused and surprised. At the time, the two were seriously dating and were preparing to attend the NASCAR Cup championship banquet.

While Junior joked that he could wear the same tuxedo for 12 years straight as long as it still fit, Amy wanted to pick out a new gown for the occasion. But when she showed him the price of the dress, he was completely floored.

Even so, he admitted Amy looked stunning in the gown. However, just as he was coming to terms with the price, another surprise knocked the wind out of his sails.

Amy mentioned she had no plans to resell or repurpose the dress — she would simply store it alongside her wedding gowns and formal ball attire. That revelation left Dale Jr. scratching his head.

He recalled thinking, “I’m like, man, I don’t understand this at all. Like you spent all this money, you wear it once and then you’re going to put it away?… I was blown away the first time I paid for a gown, it was another big giant wake-up, it’s like the couch story.”

Over time, though, he’s come to terms with it. Reflecting on his initial reaction, Junior described himself as “foolish” for being taken aback and defended his past bewilderment by noting, with a hint of humor, that it was years ago.

Now, with each passing year, Dale Jr.‘s affection for his wife has only deepened. During a recent episode of their joint podcast, Bless Your ‘Hardt, he offered a genuine look into his home life, highlighting how much he values connection.

He emphasized that open communication stands at the heart of his routine, sharing that he makes it a point to tell Amy every day that he loves her and that she is beautiful.

He shared, “Every morning I get up, I got to hug everybody, I got to say good morning, I got to say I love you. And so, that’s like a thing that’s like a routine of mine.”

He also expressed how his daughters, Isla Rose and Nicole Loraine, have added boundless joy and vibrance to his world. According to Junior, nothing holds a candle to the love he receives from his family. So, now, buying a gown is a drop in the bucket — a small gesture in return for the priceless happiness they bring into his life.

