Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals How a ‘Days of Thunder’ Birthday Surprise Turned Into One of His Most Embarrassing Moments

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has long stood out as one of NASCAR’s most colorful personalities. To fans, he’s the everyman hero, polite, old-fashioned, the type who won’t sip a beer until he’s clinked glasses and tapped the table, chivalrous to a fault. Yet he also has a mischievous streak, quick with a sarcastic jab at rivals or a playful dig at someone’s expense.

On his Bless Your ‘Hardt podcast, though, Junior recently pulled back the curtain on something different, an embarrassing moment that left him red-faced in front of the entire shop when a stripper was brought in to perform. He explained that when someone like him is in racing, around their father, racing buddies, and the shop crew, hazing is almost a rite of passage. They’re always scheming to toss the person into situations designed to make him squirm.

Recalling the scene, Dale Jr. said, “I remember I think for my 18th or 21st birthday, one of them two, they had a lady cop show up to the shop (just like Days of Thunder) at the Deer Head Shop (where DEI was before they built their larger office) … So, I was working in the Deer Head Shop and dressed in my black work pants, had a white Dale Earnhardt Incorporated Dale Jr. shirt.

“And I was racing probably late models around this time. And they had a lady cop come in there and set me down in a chair right in the middle of the floor in front of everybody… They sat me in a chair just like this… She stripped,” he recalled.

When Amy quipped that it sounded like a Days of Thunder scene, Junior agreed, saying, “It was. It was very ‘Days of Thunder’ like. It was a set up, and it was really embarrassing, and all the guys, they’re laughing. Because they see I’m turning red as crap.”

The story had surfaced after Amy recounted how she once had her husband autograph her cleavage at a redneck America-themed party, sparking a discussion about some of the wilder things Dale Jr. has signed.

That led to another tale, a hilariously awkward encounter with a female fan. As Junior remembered, she showed up at his hotel room with a group of friends, then suddenly yanked her shirt down and asked him to sign.

Cornered, Dale Jr. obliged, scribbling his name across her chest before shutting the door to cut the tension. The fan’s friends who witnessed the spectacle thought the whole thing was comedy gold, even if Dale Jr. just wanted the moment to end.