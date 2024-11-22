How Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Accidental $400 Phone Bill Helped Him Bond With His Elder Brother Kerry Earnhardt

Dale Earnhardt Sr.’s first marriage, with Latane Brown, barely lasted a few years beginning in 1968 and ending in 1970. A product of that short-lived union was Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s elder half-brother Kerry. Had fate got its way, the two brothers would never have gotten to know each other and might have lived as strangers. But time had a different ending in store for them.

For the larger part of his childhood, Kerry grew up with his mother and step dad unaware of who his actual father was. When he came to know the truth about his birth when he was in ninth grade and got to meet the Earnhardts, he was beyond thrilled. He soon got to know his step-siblings and developed a deep connection with them.

The instant chemistry is what eventually led to Junior and him living together around 1994. Kerry and his brother lived together in a double-wide trailer near their father’s shop. Although they liked each other immensely, this phase of their lives wasn’t all that sweet. Particularly because Junior ran up his brother’s phone bill playing computer games all day.

The fight that Kerry and Junior had over excessive phone bills

They were recently together at the table for an episode of Dale Jr. Download when they looked back at the memory and shared a laugh. Junior narrated how playing the racing games released by Papyrus required him to make interstate phone calls to Massachusetts and that the result of that was multiple bills valued at over $400. The deal that the brothers had was that they would split every bill in half.

Trouble arose because Kerry had not anticipated such heavy invoices to be handed to him. He said on the podcast,

“We’re just learning about bills and stuff. We didn’t know about that stuff back then. We’re just learning but I knew whenever it jumped that high I was like, ‘I didn’t have nothing to do with this! How am I responsible?’”

His unwillingness to pay his share led to Junior creating more trouble.

Kerry recalled how his brother had changed the locks on the trailer one day and left it to hang out with his friends. He’d brought home a girl that night and was left embarrassed unable to get into his own house. Neither are sure that Junior did that out of spite but they couldn’t point to any other reason either. Fortunately, they liked each other enough to sort out every such fight quickly.

The roots of the strong bond that the sons of Earnhardt share

The first time Kerry saw Junior was at their father’s house. The young boy had been playing football with some of his friends. But they did not speak to each other as Kerry went ahead and knocked on the front door.

It wasn’t Earnhardt but his third wife Teresa who opened the door. Teresa, who did not have the most cordial of relationships with her stepchildren, slammed the door in his face abruptly.

A few seconds later, Earnhardt opened the door again and invited him in. Perhaps it is the shared dislike that Teresa had for Kerry and Junior that brought the boys together.

Their second meeting took place in their grandmother’s house. This time, however, they decided to exchange words with each other and ended up talking the entire day. Joining them was their sister Kelley.

Junior explained Kelley’s excitement in an earlier episode of the podcast,

“The vibe in that house wasn’t all that fun. And so the idea of what could this mean, introducing this new person into the whole dynamic, could make things better. You saw how Kelley didn’t wanna do nothing but talk to you that whole day, ‘cuz she was just thinkin’, man this has gotta make things better.”

It did make things better. It is beautiful to see the siblings are still so close and have developed a deeper bond with each other. This is all Earnhardt would’ve wanted for his children.