Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Plans For Birthday Celebrations This Year

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will turn 50 years old on October 10. The popular driver has been a key figure in NASCAR ever since he made his debut as a 22-year-old and will receive a downpour of love from the community on the day. But how does he wish to celebrate the special occasion? He opened himself up on Dale Jr. Download with his wife, Amy Reimann, on the table.

Being free of a broadcasting schedule handed him some extra hours on the clock this year and he used it to spend quality time with Amy. But what he wants to do in the days leading up to his birthday is spend time with his daughters. He said, “Just really have been missing the girls and wanting to try to make some memories of them. So, the next 6 days uh we’re going somewhere that we can do that.”

Four-year-old Nicole’s birthday falls a couple of days after Dale Jr.’s. This gives the Earnhardts more reason for celebration. However, as far as his own birthday is concerned, Dale Jr. doesn’t wish to make a big deal out of it. He continued, “Honestly, man. For my birthday, I don’t want to do anything. I want to relax.” His words risked turning foe for the plans that Amy had lined up.

When he considered the idea of going to dinner with Amy, she revealed that she already had that planned. “I’ve got a babysitter coming over for us to do that we’re going down to the beach,” she said. Dale Jr. continued to explain that he didn’t want to burden his better half by wanting to do a lot of things but she clearly doesn’t seem to mind. But what is behind his choice for a quiet birthday?

The man is happy and satisfied with what he has. It is as simple as that. He said, “I’m content, man. I have had a wonderful year. So, I’m totally good to go if me and Amy can go eat dinner somewhere. That would be perfect. I want it to be, from here on out, man… I just want it to be simple. I have run hard and raised all the hell.” Amy acknowledged his words with an understanding, “Amen!”

The Hall of Famer was quite the party-raiser back in his day. He never lacked the energy to get drunk on a pack of Budweiser or do something with his friends that would border the lines of the Constitution. But those days are in the far past now. A peaceful birthday with his family is what would spell perfection for him at 50. Here’s to wishing the legend a happy birthday!