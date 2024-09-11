Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shares Biggest Advice For Someone Getting Married

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has been married to Amy Reimann since 2016. They’re one of the most influential couples in the sport and have created a family that serves as an inspiration for any youngster in or out of the racing world. So, what is it about getting married that someone ought to keep in mind? The NASCAR icon gave some priceless advice in a recent episode of Dale Jr. Download.

Advertisement

The first thing one must remember on his wedding day is to not rush things, according to Dale Jr. He said remembering his special day, “I wish I could go back to that room we were all hanging out, you know, just talking about being there. I wish I could go back and relive that. Not that I didn’t soak it all in but that was a great moment.”

“Amy, my wife, was in her space with her girls doing the same thing. Laughing and getting all excited.” He reiterated that people often forget to enjoy the little moments and choose to be nervous about the wedding going right. His piece of wisdom is that a few things are bound to go wrong and that one mustn’t be overly worried about such mishaps.

He continued to note how standing in front of the crowd and repeating vows was another moment he cherished. “It’s a shame it doesn’t last longer,” he said. He doesn’t want the couple to be taking stock of who stays and leaves after the wedding. “Today is about you and her. I would just enjoy whatever it is you have planned.”

The one thing he thinks everyone should do right is click pictures. Although they might not seem important at the moment, they will serve as beautiful reminders of the happy day. Dale Jr. revealed that the pictures he and Amy clicked during their marriage serve as a piece of joy even for their children, Isla and Nicole. He believes that they set a positive example of companionship and love.

He concluded his thoughts, “Just let the day… Don’t rush through it. Don’t be anticipating the next thing. Enjoy what’s happening at that very moment and it’s not going to be perfect. It is perfect. It’s going to be perfect but it’s not going to be perfect. If that makes sense. I don’t know, hopefully that was helpful.”

Dale Jr. and Amy have been able to keep their relationship strong through a lot of highs and lows. From meeting for work in 2009 to building a beautiful family of four, they’ve gone a long way. His happy personal life is what makes Junior’s words carry much weight and sense. If there’s anybody to look up to in this, it’s him.