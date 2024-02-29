Dale Earnhardt Jr. Reveals Unmatched Fascination With Australia

“No one’s gonna care who won the championship and years down the road, it’s just gonna be a stat in a book… So if you can impact somebody’s life in a positive way, that’s generational.

What is Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s top destination to spend his vacations? In a recent episode of “Ask Jr’ in Dale Junior’s podcast, the 15-time Most Popular Driver revealed that although he has never been to Australia before, his next goal is to take his family to the “Land Down Under.” Be it the Kakadu National Park, the delicious Australian food, or the long and soothing coastline, everything about the land of Kangaroos entices the Hall of Famer.

“That’s my next goal is to take my wife and kids to Australia,” admitted the two-time Xfinity Series champion. “I’ve told Amy, I’m gonna take a lot of trips before that…”Although Kyle Larson does it all the time, as he flies to Australia racing dirt cars, he feels like his kids need to grow up a bit before that. “My kids need to get a little bit older before we can go that far,” he said.

Australians are masters of churning out conventional abbreviations out of regular words. ‘Chewie’ for chewing gum, ‘arvo’ for the afternoon, ‘ambo’ for ambulance paramedics, ‘Maccas or Mackers’ for McDonald’s; there are so many of these that one will find in the Australian dialect. According to Junior, Australia and its people are really cool. “I just love their approach to life and their viewpoint on things…they are very interesting and cool,” he added.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. doesn’t have a job anymore?

The NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series races that NBC and USA Network are expected to air do not begin until the latter half of June. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. does not have a contract as an analyst with NBC Sports yet. Indeed, he could return to the broadcast booth in the summer itself, but he is still working on getting a new deal.

“My contract with NBC is up,” Earnhardt said. “It was up at the end of last year. I’m currently working through what that looks like for me.” The closest glimpse a former driver can get at the on-track action after they have retired is perhaps from the broadcast booth. And considering how much Junior is in love with the sport, he loves being in the broadcast booth and wants to continue doing that.

“We’ve had some great conversations with all of NASCAR’s TV partners. My home and my love is at NBC and I’d love to be back with them so we’ll see where it goes. But right now, I really don’t have a job in terms of broadcasting,” he added. Thankfully, he has conversations going on with NASCAR’s media partners. Hopefully, we will get to hear his voice in future races.