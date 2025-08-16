mobile app bar

Kyle Petty Credits “Impressive” Shane van Gisbergen With Changing the Game in NASCAR

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
(L-R) Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Petty

(L-R) Shane van Gisbergen and Kyle Petty. © Jamie Harms-Imagn Images, © Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Kyle Petty is unquestionably a card-carrying member of the Shane van Gisbergen fan club. The former NASCAR Cup driver-turned-broadcast analyst is very high on what SVG has accomplished so far in his brief NASCAR career, as well as what he can still achieve in the future.

“I think what he’s doing is incredibly impressive,” Petty said on this week’s edition of the Fast Talk podcast on the Performance Racing Network. But Petty also had a caveat about SVG.

“I’m just going to give you the impressive,” Petty said. “Is he the greatest of all time, and is this the greatest feat we’ve ever seen? No. I think we saw Jeff Gordon win six in a row or something like that,” he added.

“I think we’ve seen other guys win three or four in a row. I go back to (Dan) Gurney winning at Riverside. Every time you showed up at Riverside, Gurney seemed to win. So, we’ve had these blips on the radar screen. I watched the race on TV and they wanted to give him the mantle of ‘Greatest of All Time,’ and he’s won four (road course) races in a row, and so I can’t do that yet,” he opined.

However, Petty does acknowledge the overall impact SVG is having on NASCAR, and not just in road course races. “I do think what we’re watching is a guy who’s changing the sport. He’s changing the way the other drivers approach road racing. He’s making them study.

“I don’t think we’ve seen that. I don’t think anybody changed their game to try to compete with Jeff Gordon because they thought they could compete with him. I don’t think people changed the game to try to compete with Marcos Ambrose or guys like that.

“I look at what Marcos did as a little bit more impressive because I think Marcos took a mid-level car, whether it was Richard Petty Motorsports or JTG Racing (the teams Ambrose raced primarily for, along with short stints with Wood Brothers Racing and Michael Waltrip Racing) and won races with it.”

“This is a car that should be winning races. I think (SVG) does a phenomenal job, and that’s why I said it’s impressive,” he rounded off. SVG currently looks to be in good shape for his maiden NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs voyage, with a decent cushion of points to carry him in the first round, followed by the Charlotte Roval playing to his strengths in the second.

If all were to go well, he is expected to have a run into the Round of 8 this year, which would undoubtedly be an accomplishment given his highly specific set of skills.

Post Edited By:Rahul Ahluwalia

About the author

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

x-icon

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including the Chicago Bulls' six NBA championships (including heavy focus on Michael Jordan), the Chicago Bears Super Bowl XX-winning season, the Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs World Series championships, two of the Chicago Blackhawks' NHL titles, Tiger Woods' PGA Tour debut, as well as many years of beat coverage of the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA for USA Today. But Jerry's most notable achievement has been covering motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One. He has had a passion for racing since he started going to watch drag races at the old U.S. 30 Dragstrip (otherwise known as "Where the Great Ones Run!") in Hobart, Indiana. Jerry has covered countless NASCAR, IndyCar and NHRA races and championship battles over the years. He's also the author of a book, "Trading Paint: 101 Great NASCAR Debates", published in 2010 (and he's hoping to soon get started on another book). Away from sports, Jerry was a fully sworn part-time police officer for 20 years, enjoys reading and music (especially "hair bands" from the 1980s and 1990s), as well as playing music on his electric keyboard, driving (fast, of course!), spending time with Cyndee his wife of nearly 40 years, the couple's three adult children and three grandchildren (with more to come!), and his three dogs -- including two German Shepherds and an Olde English Bulldog who thinks he's a German Shepherd.. Jerry still gets the same excitement of seeing his byline today as he did when he started in journalism as a 15-year-old high school student. He is looking forward to writing hundreds, if not thousands, of stories in the future for TheSportsRush.com, as well as interacting with readers.

Share this article

Don’t miss these