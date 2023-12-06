“It Really Hits Me”: A Vulnerable Dale Earnhardt Sr. Once Opened Up on His Father Ralph Earnhardt’s Death

In 1973, while standing in his kitchen, Ralph Earnhardt suffered a heart attack and unfortunately passed away at the age of 45. This was an event that haunted his son, Dale Earnhardt Sr. for a very long time. The 7x Cup champion, who was known for his Intmidator persona, once opened up on the effects of his father’s sudden death on him many, many years later.

In 1987, during an interview, Earnhardt opened up on his thoughts regarding his father’s passing. He said, “When you have problems you think back at something Ralph Earnhardt would’ve did or what would he do in this situation. And it really hits me. I’ve missed him more because of the accomplishments I’ve made and I just wish he could be here to be able to do things as I do now, not just the racing but deer hunting and things that we do now that he really enjoyed doing.”

“I miss him more now than I did when he died, I stayed mad for a year after that. I was mad about it but it’d take a while to get over that.”

Having said that, the #3 driver pointed to the change in his life that had helped him cope with his grief and move on. That change was letting his children, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Kelley Earnhardt move into his house.

“I think what really changed my life was getting my kids under my roof from a previous marriage,” Sr. said.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. also wonders what his late father would think of his success

Just as Dale Earnhardt Sr. wondered what his success would’ve meant to his father Ralph Earnhardt, a similar thought also came into the mind of Dale Earnhardt Jr. regarding his father. This was during the time Earnhardt Jr. was about to be inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

And it was the fact that his father too couldn’t live long enough to see his son’s success, just as his grandfather couldn’t do with his son, that made Junior wonder. “I would do anything to hear what he thinks about all the things we’ve done and everything we’ve been involved in,” he said as per ESPN.

“I would just do anything to really, really truly know what his words would be.”

But Earnhardt Jr. knows that his father would be proud of his and his sister’s accomplishments.