Dale Earnhardt Jr. Revisits That One Embarrassing Mistake He Hoped No One at Home Would Notice

The “Bless Your Hardt” podcast has become a significant addition to the Dirty Mo Media slate, thanks to the humorous stories of the hosts, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Amy Earnhardt. In a recent episode, the popular NASCAR icon narrated how a tennis ball project he was trying to implement in his garage led to him causing a dent in a truck he had just purchased.

Advertisement

He began by pointing out how there is little space in their garage at home to move around with all the toolboxes, cabinets, and benches. When he pulls the truck inside the garage and jumps out, there is just enough space for him to squeeze through. This makes getting to the toolbox in the front of the truck a bit too tricky when he is in need of it to fix something in the house.

So, he found a simple solution. He said, “I decided to hang a tennis ball from the ceiling. And I did that in one stall for my old truck. And so, when I pull in and the windshield hits the tennis ball hanging from the ceiling, the gate, the door is going to shut, and it’s going to be a few inches between that and the bumper. And you got all this room at the front of the truck to work.”

Amy concurred and noted that this left no room to walk behind the truck when the garage door was shut. Earnhardt Jr. continued to reveal the mistake that he had made in this process of installing the tennis ball. He said, “Okay. The hood as it did. I put my arm on the hood, and it dented in. It went boom and popped right back out. And I thought, “Damn it.”

When he got back down from the hood after getting the job done, he could notice the dent, and it had made him very nervous, considering how he had bought the truck less than a month prior. He realised that his assumption about the strength of the hood had not been as precise and decided to seek the help of a friend to get it fixed up. The most interesting part of the story is elsewhere.

For some reason, he hadn’t wanted his family to know about what had happened. He explained, “Because I was mad. I was embarrassed, but mostly mad. And I just wanted it to get fixed. And as soon as it comes back in the driveway and it’s not dented anymore, it never happened.”

Unfortunately, this friend who fixed the truck for him had revealed the sequence to Amy just for the fun of it. And now, the dent is no longer a secret that Earnhardt Jr. has to protect.