Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s High Rock Vodka: History Behind NASCAR Legend’s Beverage Company

One of the business ventures that Dale Earnhardt Jr. got into in his post-retirement life was the vodka that he launched in 2022 in partnership with Sugarlands Distilling Co. Named High Rock vodka, it was an initiative that he and his wife Amy began together after they visited Sugarlands’ distillery in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The entire ordeal kicked off from the icon’s desire to invest in long-term equities.

Dale Jr. reasons the desire as something that he wants to leave behind for his children. “I wanted to have ownership in it and have something long-term that I could pass on to my kids,” he told Forbes Magazine at the time. “Everything I’m focusing on now is equity, things that should succeed long term.” Approached by Sugarlands during this search he immediately struck a chord.

While he and his wife loved the company’s signature moonshine, they wanted to create something new and iconic. Years of discussion resulted in the creation of High Rock vodka. “When they decided they wanted to get into the vodka business, they said this might be something you’re interested in and they were interested in having me as part of the ownership team,” he continued. “I was patient and waited for the right opportunity.”

In addition to being a successful business investment, High Rock vodka also serves a higher purpose. He noted to Forbes how Amy had sacrificed many years of her professional career to support his racing journey and that it was his turn to give her professional purpose. High Rock Vodka helps him do that by having Amy as a crucial executive in the team who plays a big part in the brand’s direction.

The mountain-range inspiration behind High Rock vodka and its logo

In a recent interview with Kelly Senyei from Forks and Sports, Dale Jr. explained the name High Rock. He noted that the brand ought to be something that doesn’t rely on him or his popularity to survive and excel on its own. He believes that the name High Rock doesn’t link back to him and would impress people on its own. He said, “They don’t need to know that I’m involved. It’s not a thing, right?”

“That would get us to a certain point but beyond that these brands have to have their own identity. High Rock is a nod to the skyline in Gatlinburg, Tennessee where the distillery is. I stood on the tarmac of the airport one morning getting ready to take off and leave Gatlinburg and it’s literally the exact thing you’re going to see on the bottle.” The icon is currently promoting and working hard to make sure that High Rock finds its place in the market as an affordable vodka brand.