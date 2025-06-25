Chase Briscoe Predicts “Full-Blown Chaos” in Family Life As Twins Are Set to Make Their Next Move

Jun 8, 2025; Brooklyn, Michigan, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Chase Briscoe (19) with his son Brooks and his wife Marissa before the start of the FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Chase Briscoe finds himself navigating a climactic stretch both at home and on the track. After welcoming twins last year, the Cup Series driver now juggles life as a father of three while adjusting to his new role with Joe Gibbs Racing.

Advertisement

The transition has already borne fruit, with Briscoe securing a win at Pocono in his rookie season with the team. Yet, the leap from raising one child to managing three has brought its own set of challenges.

During a recent appearance on The Dale Jr. Download, Briscoe offered a candid glimpse into the chaos of fatherhood. “It’s been a lot of fun. It’s wild. Twins is a lot. Going from one to three right away is definitely just craziness. Because man, at some point, somebody’s always crying or somebody’s got to blow out… It’s honestly not been as hard as I anticipated up to this point.”

However, he did not forget to mention, “I’m sure my wife would not love hearing that answer. But I think within the next month they’re going to be crawling and then it’s going to be absolute full-blown chaos.”

Reflecting on life with his firstborn, Brooks, Briscoe admitted he had once looked forward to the milestones, watching him crawl, walk, and explore. But once those moments arrived, he quickly realized the calm of earlier days was something to be missed.

“It was pretty nice when you just put him on the bed and you knew he wasn’t going to go anywhere,” he said. With two more now on the brink of mobility, Briscoe knows he’s bracing for a new level of mayhem.

Briscoe wished he could celebrate his Pocono win with his children

No matter how hectic life gets with three young children, Chase Briscoe said his Pocono victory would have carried even more weight had his wife and kids been there to share it with him. Just as Dale Earnhardt Jr. marked his first win as a crew chief by holding hands with his daughters in Victory Lane, Briscoe envisioned a similar moment with his own family.

Last year, he celebrated his second Cup Series win alongside his three-year-old son, Brooks, and his wife Marissa, who was then expecting the twins. That victory, already significant, took on deeper meaning as Briscoe knelt beside the High Point-backed Stewart-Haas Racing car, visibly emotional, his eyes brimming with tears. It was one of those rare occasions where personal and professional triumphs converged.

With Marissa and their children watching from home this time, Briscoe acknowledged a yearning for their presence at the track. He wished to savor a moment as touching as the one Dale Jr. had just a day earlier when he guided Connor Zilisch to an Xfinity Series breakthrough win as a first-time crew chief for JR Motorsports.