Ryan Blaney: Wife Gianna’s Pregnancy Has Put Racing and Life Into Perspective for the NASCAR Champ

Ryan Blaney, chasing his second Cup championship as the playoffs head into the mayhem of Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, is also getting ready for another life-changing race, fatherhood. His wife, Gianna Tulio, is expecting their first child in December 2025, a milestone that, as Blaney admits, has shifted his entire outlook on racing and life.

In a recent media interaction, Blaney revealed how Gianna’s pregnancy has grounded him through both successes and setbacks. “If I have a bad day in my job, that’s one thing, but it has put it into perspective for me watching my wife go through having a child grow inside of her, of things that she has to deal with too from that level,” he shared.

He went on to say, “The way that she’s been able to overcome things that her body is changing and things that maybe aren’t ideal that come up through her pregnancy that she has to deal with, and just how do we move forward together. I think you just realize that there are bigger things out there. Your job is obviously important, but other things are just as important, if not more, so Gianna has honestly been amazing.”

Blaney admitted that her strength has changed his mindset completely. “‘Hey, if I have a tough day, it’s nothing compared to if she has a tough day’ because she is having to deal with this and making sure that our child is all good and that she is being healthy,” he said.

It’s clear the #12 Team Penske driver has found a new sense of perspective, and he knows the arrival of his son will only deepen that even more.

While juggling the pressure of the playoffs, Blaney is also learning to handle another unpredictable element, Gianna’s pregnancy cravings. It’s a new kind of race for him, one without pit stops or playbooks.

He recalled a lighthearted morning when, after their usual coffee at 7:30, Gianna suddenly announced she wanted a Big Mac. Blaney had to explain that breakfast hours weren’t exactly burger-friendly. Laughing, he said, ‘I have never had that before.’

The couple first shared their big news on July 1, posting ultrasound photos and baby bump pictures with the caption, “Been keeping a secret for far too long, but finally ready to share. Baby Blaney coming 2025!”

If Blaney manages to win his second championship this season, it’ll be a double victory, one at the track and one in life.