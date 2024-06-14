Hailie Deegan Looks to Battle Adversity as NASCAR Xfinity Series Returns to Iowa

NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Hailie Deegan is yet to realize her potential in the sport. Often regarded as one of the most popular drivers in the junior stock car racing series, Deegan is currently the only female full-time racer in all three nationwide series.

Ever since the California native made the jump from the Craftsman Truck Series, Deegan has been touted as a breakthrough talent. However, the 22-year-old is yet to perform what has been expected of her given the marketing surrounding her campaign, as well as what her machinery is capable of doing historically.

Heading into the Xfinity Series’ return to Iowa Speedway, Deegan aims to bounce back from a mechanical issue last time around at Sonoma Raceway. Having lost engine power during the event, she only managed to finish in P32 on the day.

We battled with a broken spark plug all day at Portland. Not the finish we wanted today. Onto @RaceSonoma next week with new colors on board with @vivaseltzer !@NASCAR_Xfinity | @FordPerformance | @roushyates | @airboxpurifier #iAMracing pic.twitter.com/ILfczlPbM2 — AM Racing (@AMRacingNASCAR) June 2, 2024

Previewing her chances heading into Iowa this Saturday, Deegan said, “Definitely heading into Iowa hoping our recent bad luck is over with. We’ve had some speed, just not the finishes to showcase for it.”

She also looked back at her days racing in the ARCA Menards Series at Iowa’s 7/8 mile-long oval and added, “It’s been a while since I’ve raced at Iowa Speedway but I really enjoyed racing there in 2020. We had a fast car then. We just need a little luck to be on our side and hopefully we can bring home a satisfying finish.”

Ford Performance executive also commented on Hailie Deegan’s progression in NASCAR

The AM Racing driver’s performance in the Xfinity Series has not been a new topic of discussion. Deegan’s results were evaluated by Ford executives, the manufacturer she drives for after her rookie season in the series in 2023.

Mark Rushbrook from the Blue Oval’s camp commented on the same before Deegan’s sophomore year in the sport started. He said last November, “We’ve seen certainly some glimmers, some opportunity, but not the sustained performance, candidly, that we’d like to see.”

Out of 14 races so far in the second-tier NASCAR nationwide series, Deegan has managed to finish in the top 20 four times and has an average starting position of 28.5, with an average finishing position of 26.5.

The 22-year-old has not led any laps this year, and most of her performances have centred around the back of the pack, with exceptions creating mid-pack opportunities.