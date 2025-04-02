Dale Earnhardt Jr. Shockingly Urges Cup Drivers to Go Down the Xfinity Drivers’ Way

NASCAR faced an embarrassing situation in the Xfinity Series last Saturday. The drivers who were supposed to be professional racers conducted themselves terribly and competed with no code of ethics in mind. The stock car racing world has been bashing them for the same since then. However, Dale Earnhardt Jr. wants the Cup Series to learn a thing or two from its counterpart.

The Cup Series is the premier stock car racing division all over the globe. This means the drivers in it have the highest standards and are great at self-control.

The problem is, Junior believes that they may have gotten a bit too mellow and soft with time. So, he wants a tiny bit of the mindless chaos and rivalries found in the Xfinity Series to hop into the Cup Series.

He said on Dale Jr. Download, “The Cup race is the exact opposite of what we saw on Saturday. It’s too clean. There’s some beating and banging and there’s some anger and frustration, but the drivers get over things really quickly … Where we had too much of that on Saturday, I would have a little more sprinkled into the Sunday race in terms of a little controversy.”

He continued to point out that if Cup Series drivers went to the Martinsville Speedway and came back without any feud between them, it means they hadn’t put up a good show for the fans.

The core ideology of NASCAR lies in its rawness and grit. Perhaps it is inevitable to lose some traditional fans by going down this route of sophisticated professionalism.

Joey Logano’s rant against Ross Chastain impresses Junior

Junior pointed out the troubles between the defending champion Joey Logano and Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain at Martinsville and asked for more of that to happen. Again, he reasoned that it shows character in a time when drivers are too forgiving. So, what exactly happened?

On Lap 317, Logano was running in sixth place. He spun and moved to the back of the field. Forced to charge back, his No. 22 Ford Mustang slid after making contact with Chase Briscoe’s Toyota Camry. But the champion blamed Chastain, who’d originally blocked Briscoe from entering Turn 3.

He said after the race, “I can’t even blame Briscoe for shipping him. I think he got himself in a bind trying to ship him. He [Chastain] just races like a jackass every week, and I keep paying the price. I’m sick of paying the price.” He finished the race in eighth place.