NASCAR History: Kyle Busch Taunts Fans in Iconic Interview After Getting Booed at Chicagoland

The NASCAR Cup Series returns to Chicago this weekend once again. The upcoming race will be the second race at the Chicago Street Course and will follow up on the highly successful debut that the sport had in 2023. It is only fitting at a time like this to look back at one of the most controversial yet exciting race finishes that have gone down in the region.

The 1.5-mile tri-oval Chicagoland Speedway was still a regular on the NASCAR schedule back in 2018. Kyle Busch was having a dominant season with four victories when the field traveled to the track for the Overton’s 400. Kyle Larson was in hot pursuit of Busch in the closing laps of the race and briefly took the lead. But Busch prevailed and secured the victory for himself.

The drivers made contact twice in a stretch of three miles. Larson was able to take the lead after clipping Busch. But Rowdy did not let go and got back at the Chip Ganassi driver by bumping him onto the track apron. The move did not sit well with the fans as they booed Busch on the victory lane. What followed was one of his most iconic moments.

The finish of the year. @KyleBusch wins at @ChicagolndSpdwy after he and Kyle Larson swap the lead on the final lap! #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Tm6tamaWd3 — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 1, 2018

He said, climbing out of his damaged #18 Toyota, “If you don’t like that kind of racing, don’t even watch. When you start banging doors into one another, it’s fair game after that. Proud to get ourselves another win at Chicagoland. It’s pretty cool to go back to victory lane.” The victory was his fifth of the year. Larson was able to finish 1.8 seconds behind him.

Despite the let-down, Larson did not hold any ill towards his opponent. He said, “I had an opportunity there to slide in front of him. I tried to get to his door, but I opened the door from him to retaliate in (turn) three. We put on a hell of a show for you guys. That’s gotta be one of the best NASCAR finishes of all time. I was on the short end, but that was a lot of fun.”

It was Busch’s 48th career victory. Cut to 2024, he is still fighting to get his first win of the season. Driving the #9 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, he has gone 40 races without a win and is in real risk of missing out on a playoff spot. Perhaps returning to Chicago could rekindle the victory spirit in him by helping him remember the feat he pulled off six years ago.