NASCAR Will Not Hesitate to Move the Daytona 500 Further Ahead to Avoid Super Bowl Clash at All Costs

The Daytona 500 is the biggest event of the NASCAR Cup Series, maybe even more so than the season finale. But the sad reality is that it cannot currently compete with the Super Bowl in terms of popularity or TV viewership. This is why NASCAR is certain that it will try to avoid a direct date clash between the Daytona 500 and the Super Bowl at any cost.

For 2027, the Daytona 500 has been moved a week later than usual. NASCAR President Steve Phelps was asked during a recent press conference if this could happen again in the future if the NFL keeps pushing the date of the Super Bowl. Phelps answered without hesitation that NASCAR cannot afford the fight and that it would definitely avoid the Super Bowl.

He said, “We want to avoid the Super Bowl, for sure. Fairly large event with some viewers (smiling). Listen, they are an amazing product, they’re an amazing league. The Daytona 500 is our Super Bowl. Again, creating some distance and not overlapping is something that we’ll continue to make sure that we do.”

The Daytona 500 is usually held on Presidents’ Day Weekend. It will be moved to February 21 in 2027. This date is a week after the conclusion of the Super Bowl at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. NASCAR believes that this announcement, which comes 16 months before the event, will allow ample time for fans to make their travel arrangements with leisure.

Frank Kelleher, the President of the Daytona International Speedway, said in a statement, “We have fans from all 50 states and dozens of countries who look forward to kicking off the NASCAR season with us at The World Center of Racing, and we know many of them make their travel and lodging plans well in advance for the trip.”

“As the 2027 date shifts to Feb. 21, we wanted to give our amazing and loyal fans plenty of opportunity to prepare to be in Daytona Beach for the excitement The Great American Race provides each year.” The 2026 Daytona 500 will be held on Presidents’ Day Weekend as usual, on February 15. This is, again, a week after Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara.