Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases “A Show Full of Surprises”

Srijan Mandal
|Published December 12, 2023

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) talks to the media after winning a spot on the front row after qualifying for the Daytona 500 with the second fastest time at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a teaser picture of an upcoming podcast episode with Denny Hamlin in the hot seat. The JGR driver who hosts his show under Junior’s media company will be seen reflecting on his first year in the podcast scene.

Junior mentioned that he had a “great conversation,” with Hamlin, which is scheduled to drop tomorrow. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also added, “Wanted to hear his take on a lot of current topics in NASCAR as well as how he enjoyed hosting his own podcast. What worked and what obviously didn’t? Will he keep doing it? A show full of surprises.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1734337444286435355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Of course, the absence of Mike Davis from the show as Junior’s co-host will not sit well with a lot of the fans. Anyway, having Hamlin on this week surely there’ll be some good stories coming out of this one.

The controversial moments that erupted from Denny Hamlin’s podcast this year

It surely might have been an enjoyable experience to run his podcast, but for Denny, controversies also remained close to him throughout. One of the biggest moments that erupted as a direct result of his words on the podcast was the incident with Ross Chastain. Hamlin admitted to purposefully wrecking the watermelon man into the shadow realm during the regular season race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Not long after, NASCAR took notice of Hamlin’s comments over the Actions Detrimental podcast regarding the incident. During the podcast, Hamlin explained that since he only put on two fresh tires, he was at a disadvantage compared to others behind him with four fresher tires, including Chastain.

The JGR driver expressed that his car didn’t handle well entering Turn 1 and realized he was in a difficult position. So when he saw Chastain right next to him, he went, “You’re coming with me buddy.”

Hamlin was subsequently handed a $50,000 fine along with a 25-point dock.

Srijan Mandal is a Senior NASCAR Journalist at The Sportsrush with a wealth of experience and expertise in the world of motorsports. With several thousand articles under his belt over the years, he has established himself as a leading authority on all things racing. His passion for motorsports started at a young age, and he has dedicated his career to covering the sport in all its forms. He is an expert in various disciplines, including stock car racing, American motorsports, Formula 1, IndyCar, NHRA, MotoGP, WRC, WEC, and more. But Srijan's love for racing goes beyond his writing. He actively competes in professional open-wheel simulation racing, using the number 88 as his racing number. While he mostly participates in GT Endurance classes, he also ventures into Stock Car classes from time to time. In case, you wish to contact Srijan, kindly send an email to him at srijan.mandal@sportsrush.com or just DM him on Twitter.

