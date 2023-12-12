Dale Earnhardt Jr. Teases “A Show Full of Surprises”

Feb 19, 2017; Daytona Beach, FL, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. (88) talks to the media after winning a spot on the front row after qualifying for the Daytona 500 with the second fastest time at Daytona International Speedway. Chase Elliott won the Daytona 500 pole for second straight year. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Earnhardt Jr. recently shared a teaser picture of an upcoming podcast episode with Denny Hamlin in the hot seat. The JGR driver who hosts his show under Junior’s media company will be seen reflecting on his first year in the podcast scene.

Advertisement

Junior mentioned that he had a “great conversation,” with Hamlin, which is scheduled to drop tomorrow. Dale Earnhardt Jr. also added, “Wanted to hear his take on a lot of current topics in NASCAR as well as how he enjoyed hosting his own podcast. What worked and what obviously didn’t? Will he keep doing it? A show full of surprises.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DaleJr/status/1734337444286435355?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Of course, the absence of Mike Davis from the show as Junior’s co-host will not sit well with a lot of the fans. Anyway, having Hamlin on this week surely there’ll be some good stories coming out of this one.

The controversial moments that erupted from Denny Hamlin’s podcast this year

It surely might have been an enjoyable experience to run his podcast, but for Denny, controversies also remained close to him throughout. One of the biggest moments that erupted as a direct result of his words on the podcast was the incident with Ross Chastain. Hamlin admitted to purposefully wrecking the watermelon man into the shadow realm during the regular season race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Not long after, NASCAR took notice of Hamlin’s comments over the Actions Detrimental podcast regarding the incident. During the podcast, Hamlin explained that since he only put on two fresh tires, he was at a disadvantage compared to others behind him with four fresher tires, including Chastain.

The JGR driver expressed that his car didn’t handle well entering Turn 1 and realized he was in a difficult position. So when he saw Chastain right next to him, he went, “You’re coming with me buddy.”

Hamlin was subsequently handed a $50,000 fine along with a 25-point dock.