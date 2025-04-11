mobile app bar

Dale Earnhardt Jr. ‘Torn in Two’ About NASCAR’s Charter System Amid Legacy Motor Club Suing Rick Ware Racing

Jerry Bonkowski
Published

NASCAR team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway.

Feb 12, 2025; Daytona Beach, Florida, USA; NASCAR team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. looks on during practice for the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images

Dale Earnhardt Jr. has never been afraid to speak his mind, even if it goes against the grain with NASCAR’s hierarchy. But the NASCAR Hall of Famer finds himself in a convoluted situation when it comes to the current legal dispute between Legacy Motor Club and Rick Ware Racing.

LMC has sued RWR for seeking to void a contractual agreement signed between the two organizations over a month ago that would have leased one of RWR’s charters to LMC.

However, because of what appears to be a massive mistake and oversight that no one on either side caught initially, LMC says in its suit that RWR had agreed to lease its charter to the Jimmie Johnson co-owned operation starting in the 2026 season.

But not so fast, RWR says.

It claims the contract says it would lease the charter to LMC starting with the 2027 season, something LMC claims it never agreed to — even though it signed the contract in good faith.

And while he has no dog in this fight, Dale Junior — a Xfinity Series team co-owner himself — is torn about who to cast his loyalty with: LMC and Johnson, his former teammate at Hendrick Motorsports, or the underdog that is RWR.

“It’s pretty shocking, honestly,” Earnhardt said on this week’s edition of the Dale Jr. Download. “I’m torn in two about this because of this. Part of me is very happy that a race team, that you can start a business, and then you have some value to sell.”

“If I wanted to sell this company and these four (Xfinity Series) cars and everything we’ve got here, you’re selling it for pennies on the dollar and except for the land and building you own, you’re getting no real true value out of everything in it, all the parts and pieces and equipment and all the machines and fabrication, all that stuff is going to be sold at a very big discount.”

“If you get into racing and want to get out, you’ve got nothing to show for it because none of this stuff is valuable to anyone outside of this building.”

Cup Charters Have Given Real Value to Team Owners

“Now, teams have a charter that they can sell and sell equity in, including part — maybe 30 percent or whatever equity in the charter — and you have real value,” Earnhardt said. “If you get into this sport and sell it one day, it may be worth three, four, or even five times what you paid for it. That’s awesome. I love that.

He added, “But it’s also created a very, very challenging barrier of entry for anyone that’s not a billionaire. It was possible for millionaires to go racing just a few years ago, but now you it has to be a billionaire that needs to be involved. You see it with all these teams bringing in all that private equity. That’s massive money.”

“It’s wild, man. What I think will happen, and this is good, is I believe the value of charters is well north of $150 million. That ceiling, I don’t think anyone could predict,” Junior concluded.

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski

Jerry Bonkowski is a veteran sportswriter who has worked full-time for many of the top media outlets in the world, including USA Today (15 years), ESPN.com (4+ years), Yahoo Sports (4 1/2 years), NBCSports.com (8 years) and others. He has covered virtually every major professional and collegiate sport there is, including motorsports, most notably NASCAR, IndyCar, NHRA drag racing and Formula One.

