NASCAR Brothers to Win a Race on the Same Weekend

LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 05: Martin Truex Jr ( 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops Toyota) NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Busch Light Clash winner stands at center stage for photos with third place winner on his right Kyle Busch ( 8 Richard Childress Racing BetMGM Chevrolet) and at his left second place winner Austin Dillon ( 3 Richard Childress Racing Get Bioethanol Chevrolet) after a NASCAR race at the Coliseum on February 5, 2023 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by John Cordes/Icon Sportswire) AUTO: FEB 05 NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum Icon506230205012

Last year in May, Ryan Truex and his brother Martin Truex Jr. won two races over the race weekend at the Dover Motor Speedway. Younger brother Ryan started the family fun by winning Saturday’s Xfinity Series race, followed by elder brother Martin, winning the rain-delayed Cup Series race on Monday. Only four driver-brother duos until then had won on the same race weekend.

Kyle Busch and Kurt Busch did it in 2006, 2009 and 2010. Incredibly, in 1994, in case of the Wallace brothers, Rusty Wallace won top-tier races at Dover and Bristol, followed by his brothers Mike Wallace and Kenny Wallace, earning victories at Dover and Bristol, respectively.

Darrell Waltrip and Michael Waltrip did it in Darlington back in 1992. Similarly, Ward Burton aced a Cup race at Darlington in 2001 and his brother, Jeff Burton, followed it up with another in the second tier race at Darlington.

Needless to say, the Truex brothers felt elated about their unique achievement at “The Monster Mile”. The #19 Joe Gibbs Racing icon admitted, “Pretty cool to do that and get added to that list of brothers that have swept the weekend.”

“When you’re in a position like me…” – Ryan Truex illuminates the importance of timing in the sport

In an episode of Stacking Pennies with Corey LaJoie, the younger Truex admitted that he compares himself with everyone. And he explained why. “When you’re in a position like me,” he said, “You’ve been in over the years bouncing through teams…good rides, bad rides, in between… taking the blame for things that maybe aren’t your fault, and then you look at guys come up and win and everything and just have success right away, get in the right spot at the right time.”

According to him, the sport of NASCAR is all about timing. If one is not in the right place at the right time, it doesn’t matter what they do. “For some people, everything just seems to work out perfectly and I’ve definitely found myself bitter about things over the years,” he added.

To many, it might seem like an interesting revelation, as Truex spoke about guys who have had everything planned out perfectly for them. Who was he referring to? Well, one can only speculate.