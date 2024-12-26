“Dangerous With Slicks on Ice”: Toni Breidinger’s Christmas Celebrations Trigger Holiday Season Positivity From NASCAR Fans

NASCAR drivers and fans are already in full Christmas swing, but it looks like none more so than Toni Breidinger, who has extra cheer to spread this year. With her upcoming debut as a full-time driver in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series this February with the Tricon Garage team, Breidinger is brimming with festive spirit.

Her latest Instagram post perfectly captured the holiday essence. It featured her in a vibrant red dress alongside a beautifully adorned Christmas tree, captioned “a holly jolly Christmas.”

The post didn’t just showcase festive attire; it also included a video of Breidinger venturing onto the ice, indulging in festive treats, and taking mirror selfies that prompted her followers into her seasonal celebrations.

Fans were quick to engage, with one commenting, “Merry Christmas Toni! That ankle did not look like it was enjoying itself,” playfully noting her adventurous skating attempt. Another fan added humor with, “Haha dangerous with slicks on ice,” while a third observed, “Slide 11, uncanny resemblance.”

Another fan noted, “While skating your soul left your body for 2 seconds,” talking about the thrill of Breidinger’s icy escapade. One enthusiast declared, “It’s the ice-skating video for me,” pinpointing the highlight of her festive social media spree.

She is ending the year with the Christmas post, professionally, Breidinger’s 2024 NASCAR journey commenced with a challenging P27-place finish at Daytona International Speedway in the Truck Series, accompanied by a P37 place in the ARCA Menards series. She wrapped up her ARCA Menards Series season impressively in P4 place overall, achieving 11 top-10 finishes in 20 starts.

Transitioning to her next chapter, as Breidinger prepares to part ways with Venturini Motorsports, the team has welcomed Isabella Robusto to fill her shoes in the ARCA Menards Series for the upcoming season.

Previously, Breidinger had competed in four races within the Truck series, with her standout performance at Kansas Speedway in 2023, where she clinched a P15 place finish.

Breidinger discusses the confluence of modeling and racing

Balancing a helmet with high heels, Breidinger excels on the racetrack and shines as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, captivating over 5 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. Fielding frequent queries about juggling dual careers, she recently shared insights into how she seamlessly merges the racetrack with the runway.

She elucidated that it’s quite amusing to her because she believes there’s a common notion that a person must choose — one or the other. They say to be a race car driver or a model as if you can’t excel at both. However, for her, both things complement each other perfectly.

She said, “They kind of work perfectly for me because I do leverage my modeling to help me get behind the wheel… They kind of really go hand in hand for me. And I feel like I’m able to balance them really well.”

Breidinger’s dual flair was prominently on display during Victoria’s Secret 2023 Tour last September, where her participation not only highlighted her racing prowess but also her fashion finesse, affirming her multifaceted career.