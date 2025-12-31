“I Wasn’t Doing It for Me”: Mark Martin Divulges Unsettling Details Around NASCAR Meetings to Decide Format

Now that the antitrust lawsuit issues are all solved and NASCAR is finally stepping forward from the chaos, a decision on the promised playoff format changes can be expected in the near future. However, Mark Martin, who played a central role in the matter, has warned fans that they shouldn’t get their hopes up too high.

The veteran driver was engaged in a conversation on Kenny Wallace Media along with his son, Matt Martin, when he put out this caution and provided a solid reason for it. Martin was a part of the playoff committee that NASCAR put together after the end of the 2024 Cup Series season to figure out what the right step forward was.

He pointed out that he was the only one in the committee who demanded a championship that would be decided based on the full-season points that a driver accumulated. Essentially, he wanted the elimination-style playoffs to be removed and replaced with the system that was in existence before the Chase format came into play in 2004.

“In the beginning was the only one that was I was screaming about it,” he said. “I wasn’t doing it for me. I was screaming about it because they asked me to be on it, and because everywhere I go, and every fan I talk to hates the playoffs.”

He continued, “I’m a guy who has a bigger voice than those fans. And so, I decided I owe my entire career to the race fans who supported me so much. So, I stood up for the fans and went through the meetings. I can’t believe it, but eventually a full season was on the table.”

He isn’t optimistic that NASCAR will eventually choose to adopt it, but he is still thoroughly impressed that his persistent efforts resulted in the idea being discussed seriously. Despite his stance that fans might not want to get their hopes up too high, he himself is hopeful that whatever decision the promotion makes ought to be a step in the right direction.

“I am very impressed that it’s on the table, that it’s actually a consideration,” Martin added. “I don’t know what we’ll get. I hope that I’m not crushed. I hope it’s something that’s in the right direction.”

The most likely outcome at this stage appears to be a multi-race round that decides the champion instead of a single race doing so. But all Martin or the fans can do now is wait.