Chris Buescher Reveals Why Bristol Is His Favorite NASCAR Track

As NASCAR prepares for its first race at Bristol in 2024, RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher will be one impatient man. The venue’s concrete surface has been plenty kind to him in the past and begotten the status of his favorite track. After completing last Sunday’s race at Phoenix in 2nd place, he explained why it was so.

During his media meeting at the Arizona desert, Buescher was asked what was with the Bristol Motor Speedway that suited his driving style. He replied, “Bristol has been my favorite racetrack for a really long period of time. Absolutely loved it there from the first time. I was able to always run really well there.”

Reasoning the favoritism, he continued talking about how his close-to-win finishes at the track motivated him to pile up victories there. Buescher added, “It’s just a fun track, honestly. I’ve loved where the surface has gone. I’ve loved to see the bottom and top have equal opportunities to make speed and make passes.”

His take was that despite certain disadvantages that the track had like a narrow start, it made for a great spectacle and was the most fun to drive on. “I feel it gives us options. [It] may not be very wide to start, but it always finds its way to move around and be able to make some two-three wide moves throughout the race and uh and put on a good show,” he concluded.

Chris Buescher’s past results at the Bristol Motor Speedway

Buescher has collected, as per Driver Averages, five top-ten finishes on the short oval since 2015, one of them being a victory at the 2022 night race. The upcoming race will be his 16th Cup Series appearance on the paved track. His first real shot at winning at the track came back in 2015 when he was still an Xfinity regular.

He ran out of fuel while at the lead of that year’s night race and settled for 11th place, allowing Kyle Busch to win. Buescher told the media at Phoenix that he still thinks back to such moments, though he has won there now at a higher tier. Buescher said on the victory lane after his 2022 victory, “Just so special here, Bristol. I love this race track. ove the fans. I love every time we come here. It’s so special to me.”

He finished last year’s night race at the track in 4th place. Holding the ‘Last Great Colosseum’ in such high regard, Chris Buescher will desire nothing more than to win again on Sunday and book his spot in the playoffs.