Danica Patrick is a lady of many talents. On one hand, she is the only woman to have ever won the Indy Japan 300 in 2008 and on the other, she is a wine connoisseur and an entrepreneur. She also covers F1 for Sky Sports and hosts her own show called “Pretty Intense”. By most accounts though, she is best known for her controversial remarks about NASCAR from time to time.

While many might not like the way she called the span of NASCAR’s races redundant, veteran NASCAR personality Kenny Wallace begged to differ. But what exactly did Patrick say about NASCAR’s races that had Wallace rally behind her? Let’s take a deeper dive here.

Danica Patrick calls NASCAR races, “way too long”

The attention span of the fans has always been short. On that note, NASCAR’s races are several hours long. Reflecting on the time-consuming races that NASCAR organizes, Danica Patrick expressed how the NASCAR races were too long for the fans to glue their eyes to.

“The races are way, way too long,” said Patrick, “People’s consuming habits change… because people can’t keep their attention span long enough. So when you’re asking them to sit in front of a television for five or six hours, with pre race and the race and everything, that’s a lot of time to expect someone to be attentive.”

While many might hate her for saying this, Kenny Wallace acquitted Patrick of the charges. He tweeted, “Danica Patrick has controversial opinions. But, Danica is very popular for all the right reasons. She is herself. She is not gonna change because someone on social media has their opinion.”

Back when Danica Patrick got involved in a controversy with Bubba Wallace

Throwback to the United Rentals Work United 500 in Phoenix back in May. Moments before the race started, Bubba Wallace was being interviewed by Chris Myers, Clint Bowyer, and Patrick on behalf of FOX Sports. And just as the interview was about to wrap up, it happened.

After concluding the interview, the 23XI Racing icon shook Clint Bowyer’s hands in a rather cheeky manner and then proceeded to do something that many found egregious.

Bubba Wallace’s arms reached out to Danica Patrick’s behind, before the former walked away, leaving Patrick confused. Some say Bubba Wallace was probably repositioning something on Patrick’s back, maybe a radio wire. But most of the fans felt like it was an act of shame and that Wallace should be kicked out of NASCAR.

However, Danica Patrick didn’t say anything about the incident. That left the fans to just contemplate the incomplete story behind the entire shenanigans.