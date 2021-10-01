“I would’ve fired everybody there”: Sixers legend Charles Barkley reveals the hilarious reason why he isn’t an NBA GM in an interview with Chris Myers

In a wide-ranging interview with Chris Myers, legend Charles Barkley hilariously reveals why he doesn’t want to be a General Manager of any franchise.

Charles Barkley was one of the fiercest forwards to ever play in the league. Standing at 6-foot-6, Barkley was a terror on both sides of the court, scoring points at will on the offensive end, while being a huge defensive asset. Over the course of 16 seasons, in the 1,073 games Chuck played, he made a great case of being one of the greatest forwards the league has witnessed.

Being an 11-time All-Star, 11-time All-NBA player, MVP, Olympic Gold medal winner with the USA, and even enshrined in the prestigious Hall-Of-Fame, Sir Charles built a resume good enough to consider him as one of the legends to play the game, despite not winning the coveted championship.

Now, years after his retirement “The Round Mound of Rebound” is enjoying his celebrated life as an NBA Analyst. Working alongside Shaquille O’Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson covering the league games for “NBA on TNT”, Sir Charles has been enjoying his life after retirement.

Lucky for us, the funny Charles Barkley choose to be an analyst and not be associated with any particular team in the league as a GM or coach.

Charles Barkley reveals why he isn’t working in the front office of any team in the league

On his recent appearance in Chris Myers’ interview, Barkley and Chris spoke about several topics. One topic particularly which they spoke about in the wide-ranging interview was Barkley’s involvement with any team’s management.

Myers asked Charles:

“Tell us which teams you might have worked in the front office for, or is that old news?”

To which, Sir Charles said:

“No, I can’t do that because like I said, I did not want to become a distraction because first thing I’m gonna do is I’m gonna fire everybody who worked there. I mean, you’ve heard the term “you want to hire people that you know”.

Chris – “There might be some good people there that you would like that are already in place, right?”

“Hey listen, if they were getting fired they wasn’t that good. One thing I know about sports they very seldom hire you for a good job. It’s always a shitty job. That’s the reason people got fired. They don’t say ‘hey, here’s to Milwaukee Bucks the team is on the verge of being great for the next 10 years’. So you know, usually when you get fired the team sucks.”

There have been several instances during his life where Barkley has tried being a GM of several teams like the Sixers and the Magic. However, after hearing what he had to say in the interview, it doesn’t seem like he is interested in the job anymore.