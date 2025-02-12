Daniel Suarez Feels Divisive NASCAR Rule Could Prove to be Tricky, Shares Corey LaJoie’s Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr. Take

Ahead of his eighth Daytona 500 start, after not being able to qualify for the main event in 2020, Mexican driver Daniel Suarez shared his views on NASCAR’s new Open Exemption Provisional, aligning somewhat with fellow driver Corey LaJoie’s perspective. While Suarez stopped short of outright criticizing the rule as biased, he subtly suggested it might also serve NASCAR veterans well.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass, Suarez commented, “I think it’s great for the big names outside of NASCAR to be locked in in big events like Daytona 500… [or] whatever race they may want to do. With all being said it’s also a little bit tricky because then if you have Martin Truex [and] Jimmy Johnson and all these guys are also Legends of our sport, Champions of our sport. And they don’t have a charter, they have to ride their way in.”

However, the Mexican NASCAR driver acknowledged the broader implications of the rule, adding, “But I also love the fact that drivers are very well recognized outside of NASCAR. They have a secure spot. So, you can see it either way.”

NASCAR's new provisional policy likely would provide a guaranteed spot for an established successful Mexican driver in the Mexico City race. Daniel Suarez said the new rule is tricky (Suarez missed the Daytona 500 in 2020). @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/uyP38JMoZ1 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 10, 2025

The Open Exemption Provisional, which, while promoting inclusivity for renowned drivers from outside NASCAR, may confer an unfair advantage by allowing them entry into major events without the need to qualify based on performance. So, if Helio Castroneves, essentially the fourth driver for Trackhouse Racing, manages to qualify for the Daytona 500 on his own merit, he will secure his starting position accordingly.

However, should he fail to qualify independently, he will still be positioned at the rear of the grid, ensuring that fans have the opportunity to see him compete in the main event.

Both Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin have also expressed their dissatisfaction with NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule. Hamlin has described the rule as a seemingly desperate measure by NASCAR to remain relevant and visible, characterizing it as a desperate move on NASCAR’s part.

However, Elliott highlighted the importance of maintaining the integrity of prestigious events like the Daytona 500, advocating for merit-based qualifications, firmly stating that no driver should be granted automatic entry without earning their spot through qualifying performances.

LaJoie’s take on the OEP rule

While Suarez voiced his concerns about the rule more subtly, Lajoie was forthright in his critique. He unambiguously expressed his displeasure, stating, “I don’t like it,” and argued that while Castroneves’s presence in a NASCAR Cup race undoubtedly attracts attention due to his global renown as a race car driver, the same can be said for Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson, who are both esteemed past NASCAR champions.

Lajoie proposed a revision to the rule, suggesting an equitable approach to allocating spots sharing that he would have preferred it adjusted so that if there is one spot and there is a priority to who NASCAR feels deserves a spot, but if it’s past champions, be it Martin Truex or Jimmie Johnson, those guys should get at least a spot made for them as well, in addition to somebody that’s coming for their first race.

This weekend’s Daytona 500 will feature a field of 40 cars, and it remains to be seen which drivers will line up alongside Castroneves.