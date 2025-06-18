Everything About Carson Hocevar’s Comments That Led To a $50,000 Fine by Spire Motorsports

Carson Hocevar yet again found himself at the center of a firestorm after a controversial Twitch livestream from Mexico City on Friday night, before NASCAR’s first Cup Series points race held outside the U.S. since 1958.

Advertisement

During the stream, Hocevar voiced a laundry list of complaints about the trip, citing safety concerns, confinement to his luxury hotel, and at one point, going as far as labeling Mexico City a “s***hole.”

His remarks didn’t surface until after Sunday night’s race, in which he placed 34th. Once the footage began making rounds, Hocevar took to social media with a formal apology.

He admitted it was his first time outside the U.S., acknowledged his preconceived fears, and expressed regret for his comments, stating that once he ventured beyond his hotel, his outlook shifted, and he was embarrassed by his earlier words. However, Spire Motorsports, his team, wasted no time in distancing itself from the controversy. Hocevar has been fined $50,000 and ordered to complete sensitivity training.

In a statement released on social media, the team detailed the disciplinary measures, noting that the fine would be split between three causes in Mexico: an organization providing emergency medical relief, a nonprofit battling child malnutrition, and United Way Mexico, which supports local initiatives focused on education, health, and housing.

The team’s statement emphasized and justified its corrective actions, “These actions are consistent with Spire Motorsports’ core value of RESPECT, which is something we proudly display on every race car, team uniform, trackside hauler, and digital channel…

“Carson Hocevar’s recent comments made during the livestream fell short of that standard. They did not represent the views of Spire Motorsports, our partners, or NASCAR.”

Acknowledging Hocevar’s public mea culpa, the team continued, “He has acknowledged his mistake publicly, and his prompt, sincere apology demonstrated personal accountability. We now take this additional step to underscore that words carry weight, and respect must be lived out loud…

“Spire Motorsports has informed NASCAR of these penalties, and NASCAR has confirmed that our team-imposed discipline satisfies the sanctioning body’s requirements…”

Hocevar wasn’t alone in voicing criticism. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.’s spotter, Tab Boyd, also sounded off on X, claiming, “People can talk it up all they want,” but “can’t even walk out the front door of the hotel without getting hustled and money snatched in less than five minutes.” He punctuated his post with, “Good area my a—.”

By Monday morning, Boyd’s X account had been deleted, and his employment status with Hyak Motorsports remains unclear for now.