Corey LaJoie Launches Scathing Attack on NASCAR Policy, Demands Consideration for Jimmie Johnson and Martin Truex Jr.

The Open Exemption Provisional has elicited a plethora of reactions from NASCAR enthusiasts, competitors, and observers, many of whom criticize the rule for providing an undue advantage to external drivers, allowing them entry into the main event without qualifying on their merit. Recently, Corey LaJoie has voiced his opposition to the rule, albeit for a nuanced reason.

Advertisement

As the Daytona 500 race week starts with qualifying and duels, LaJoie openly expressed his reservations about the OEP rule, stating, “It doesn’t matter what I think. I don’t like it, but it doesn’t matter. I mean, I think having Helio be part of the Daytona 500 is a huge draw. He’s a world-renowned racecar driver, but so is Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson and those guys are past [NASCAR] champions.”

He further detailed his perspective, advocating for a modification to the rule.

“So, I would almost like to see that rule adjusted. If there is one spot and there is a priority to who NASCAR feels like deserves a spot, but if it’s past champions, be it MTJ or Jimmie Johnson, those guys show up, those guys have dedicated — they’re Hall of Famers. So, those guys should get at least a spot made for them as opposed, not as opposed, in addition to somebody that’s coming for their first race,” LaJoie stated.

Corey LaJoie is another open driver attempting to earn a spot in the Daytona 500. He just wonders with past champions (Johnson, Truex) also trying to make the race, whether it's right for Helio Castroneves to have the provisional spot. @NASCARONFOX pic.twitter.com/adqrkfdKU3 — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) February 10, 2025

NASCAR could potentially alleviate the widespread criticism by simply expanding the race field to 43 cars from the current 40, especially considering that the Next Gen car has encouraged more open teams to enter the competition.

Moreover, it’s not particularly equitable for other teams restricted to holding only three charters, whereas Trackhouse Racing effectively fields four with the addition of Helio Castroneves.

In addition to LaJoie, Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin have also voiced their discontent with NASCAR’s OEP rule. Hamlin characterized the rule as a seemingly desperate attempt by NASCAR to clutch at relevance and maintain media visibility, stating, it looks like a desperate move on NASCAR’s part.

Meanwhile, Elliott emphasized that prestigious events like the Daytona 500 should uphold a certain standard of integrity, asserting that no driver should receive an automatic entry without qualifying on merit.

Castroneves assures that he will try his best to earn the spot by qualifying

The four-time Indy 500 champion and first beneficiary of the rule recently addressed the contentious issue. In a discussion with Autoweek about the backlash against the new rule, often criticized as unfair, he expressed his commitment to doing justice to the diverse fanbase of motorsports, encompassing enthusiasts of not just Indy cars, prototypes, or NASCAR.

Castroneves further mentioned that if circumstances allow him to proceed as planned, his team would avoid relying on the rule. He stated his intention to qualify on merit for the Daytona 500 main event but acknowledged, “If I have to use it, I’ll take it,” given, “I’m not the one who writes the rules.”

With Daytona 500 qualifying set to begin shortly, it will indeed be intriguing to watch how Castroneves performs in the initial rounds and the subsequent Duels.