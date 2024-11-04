mobile app bar

“Not Watching This Rigged Shit Any More”: Unlucky Kyle Larson Gives Honest Take, Defies Fans on Playoff Format

Rahul Ahluwalia
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during cup qualifying at Martinsville Speedway.

Nov 2, 2024; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Larson (5) during cup qualifying at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Despite the apparent uproar amongst the community after the final Round of 8 race at Martinsville this Sunday, Kyle Larson did not seem to be too bothered by what transpired during the 2024 Xfinity 500.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver was eliminated during the 500-lap-long event ending his chances of challenging for the title this year. While the on-track action by drivers as well as manufacturer alliances left fans of the sport with a frustrated outlook, the #5 Chevrolet driver did not necessarily align with the same sentiment.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell’s Ross Chastain-esque wall ride coupled with Chevrolet teammates defending William Byron during the event saw several people question the integrity of racing in NASCAR, which incidentally comes from the ‘win and you’re in’ format.

However, Larson did not agree with the same sentiment and pinned his elimination on his own performance and elaborated after the event.

“We had a lot of bonus points, we had 20 more than the next guy. We just had two unfortunate races. I think the wins do benefit you a lot. I don’t want to say there’s anything wrong with the format. You just can’t have two bad races in the Round of 8.”

Larson joins Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Christopher Bell as the quartet are eliminated from the title fight this year.

NASCAR fans wholeheartedly disagree

While Kyle Larson might think of his playoff fortunes as something of his own doing, fans of the sport who looked at the bigger picture did not seem to take such an objective approach. Several opinions from the community rained in on social media, with the underlying sentiment remaining the same.

“Not watching this rigged shit anymore. F**king joke of a sport,” exclaimed one fan, seemingly distraught. “Larson should be in final 4. So rigged,” chimed in another.

One fan further opined, “The 4 best drivers in nascar eliminated absolutely can’t stand this playoff format in the end of the race is exactly why the playoff system needs to change racing is all about consistency in any other series except for NASCAR,” touching on how the talent pool consisted of some of the best drivers of the field.

The same sentiment was backed up by another viewer, who wrote, “The 4 best drivers eliminated.” Nevertheless, four drivers will be competing for the ultimate prize in stock car racing come Sunday, November 10, 2024, at Phoenix Raceway.

While the underlying sentiment will not affect the outcome nor the prestige of the same, it might be detrimental to the sport in the long run.

Post Edited By:Srijan Mandal

About the author

Rahul Ahluwalia

Rahul Ahluwalia

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Rahul Ahluwalia is a NASCAR Content Strategist and Journalist at The SportsRush. Hailing from a Journalism and Mass Communication background, Rahul's love for automobiles transformed into his passion for all things racing. With over 1200+ articles under his belt covering a mixture of NASCAR and F1, he has realized his calling in the world of motorsports with actual first hand experience behind the wheel to back it up. He has competed in several autocross events as well as rallycross-style competitions to hone his skills behind the wheel and better understand the mindset of a racecar driver, allowing him to further improve his writing as well. He also has an editorial background with respect to racing and has eye for stories which otherwise go unnoticed. Rahul is also an avid sim racer indulging in various disciplines such as rallying and oval racing during his free time. Having begun his motorsports journey at the start of 2020, he turned his passion into his work allowing him to delve deeper into the ever evolving and world of cars and motorsports. Apart from racing, Rahul also has sound technical knowledge of the automotive industry and automobiles in general. Having grown up playing video games such as Need for Speed, Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, it is easy to see where the love for racing and machines inculcated in the first place.

Share this article

Don’t miss these