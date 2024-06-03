Austin Cindric relationship with father: Who is Tim Cindric? How is he connected to racing?

56-year-old Tim Cindric is the father of Cup Series driver Austin Cindric. He is also the president of Team Penske and an executive who led the team to three IndyCar championships. He has been with Team Penske in over 400 race weekends and helped it to over 139 victories on the IndyCar front. His achievements have led him to be included in Penske’s NASCAR operations as well.

After winning the Cup Series race in Gateway on Sunday, Austin spoke to the press about his relationship with his father. He said, “He’s my dad, so I love the guy. Other than that it’s maybe not the strangest it’s ever been. In Xfinity, he could kind of avoid me and just let me and my team do our thing. He’d you know kind of ignore that obviously his role within the team. But he is in all of our meetings now.”

Tim joined Team Penske back in 1999. As the president, he is completely responsible for the racing operations of Team Penske across all racing series it competes in. He also oversees the Penske Technology Group, Penske Restoration, the Penske Heritage Center, and the Penske Racing Museum. He has won over 27 championships across the span of his career and is one of the most renowned icons in motorsports worldwide.

Continuing to talk about his father in Illinois, Austin mentioned that the goals of his father and him were the same. “I can’t think of a better leader for our team. I’ve been able to see it firsthand, you know, the difference that he makes. So, proud to be able to watch that, grow up around that, and proud to be his son.” Austin’s win in Gateway was Team Penske’s first victory of 2024 in the Cup Series.

Tim Cindric was forced to watch the Indy 500 from home following the suspension by Roger Penske

Tim was one of the four key members of the Team Penske top brass who faced suspension by team owner Roger Penske for the Push-to-Pass scandal that shook the racing world. The suspension meant that he was to have no contact with any team members or even be anywhere near the Brickyard during the 2024 Indy 500. As a result, he missed out on the race and had to watch it from his home in Charlotte.

He refused to comment to NBC Sports on the suspension as he watched his driver Josef Newgarden win the iconic event. Since he took over as the president of the team before the 2000 season, he has led a glorious era of motorsports. Now that the punishment from Roger Penske is over, he has returned to the helm of the team again to continue its dominance.