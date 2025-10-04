Daniel Suárez’s Wife Julia Piquet Opens Up on the One Thing That Sparks Her Anger on Social Media

Daniel Suárez is steering through his final season with Trackhouse Racing, as both sides agreed to part ways next year to make room for rising star Connor Zilisch. While his 2026 plans remain under wraps and no Cup team has yet confirmed interest, Suárez has projected confidence, insisting he trusts the path will unfold as it should.

Advertisement

Off the track, his wife, Julia Piquet, appeared on Samantha Busch’s Certified Oversharer podcast, where she opened up about life in the spotlight and the sting of online trolls.

Piquet admitted that while she can shrug off criticism about racing, one jab always cuts deep: mocking Suárez’s English.

“I’m like, you probably don’t even speak more than one language, and you’re making fun of someone who came to a whole new country, is learning a whole new language, and you’re making fun of, like, you can’t understand them. Like, come on.”

At times, she blocks offenders outright; other times, she fires back with sharp replies.

Suárez’s journey makes her frustration easy to understand. He arrived in the United States from Mexico at just 19, chasing the dream of making it in NASCAR. With no money for classes, he taught himself English by watching movies and cartoons, relying on their slower dialogue to build fluency.

Early on, the Trackhouse Racing driver feared the language barrier would derail his ambitions, but persistence turned fear into triumph. Today, he speaks fluent English, still picking up new words along the way, and has cemented his place in NASCAR history as the first Mexican-born driver to win at the Cup level.

That win was matched with another milestone in June 2024, when Suárez was sworn in as a U.S. citizen. In a ceremony that welcomed 48 candidates from 28 countries, he raised his right hand and took the oath of allegiance, a moment capped by NASCAR President Steve Phelps delivering the keynote and personally handing him his citizenship certificate.