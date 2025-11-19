Mark Martin Teases NASCAR Fans With Update Around Book: “We Are Going to Hit the Road”

At 66 years old, Mark Martin has made it his mission to be the voice of the NASCAR fandom. He lobbied hard for a playoff format change all season and is now inches away from achieving that goal. All this already adds to the tall legacy that he built for himself as a race car driver. Summarizing his journey and revealing never-before-told stories is a new book that he has been working on.

Titled “Never Lift,” this book is set to be released during the upcoming summer. Through his admissions on X, it is understood that the book will speak volumes about his past with some of the greatest drivers that the NASCAR world has seen. For instance, he told a fan that the book will detail stories about how he and Dale Earnhardt Sr. watched race tapes together.

When another fan wrote to him that they loved hearing such stories from the past, particularly from the era of Martin, Rusty Wallace, and others, he responded, “Yes, sir, the entire point of this book is to document this incredible journey of racing in this era.” Once the book comes out, his plan is to get on the road and go on an extensive book tour to promote it across the country.

Yes as soon as it’s published we are going to hit the road #neverlift https://t.co/oZFmmRaYcA — Mark Martin (@markmartin) November 18, 2025

Starting 882 Cup Series races across 31 years, Martin is one of the brightest stars in the NASCAR sky. He won 40 races, including multiple crown jewel wins. He is also a five-time IROC champion and a member of the prestigious NASCAR Hall of Fame. To read the little tales that built his career into what it is today is bound to be an interesting spend of time.

How does Martin keep himself busy today?

The life of a retired NASCAR driver can get quite boring if strong efforts aren’t taken. Few hobbies can give professional race car drivers the highs they experienced throughout their careers. Fortunately for Martin, he has found something that he enjoys as much as racing cars: Building coaches.

He recently admitted on Kenny Wallace’s YouTube show, “After I retired, I didn’t really have any passion, and it took me a while to find some passion like I had about race cars. I don’t know. There’s something about these coaches with the big wheels.”

“You know, my dad started a trucking company the year I was born. So, I was around trucks for… I think if the wheels were small, I probably wouldn’t care about them so much, but there’s something that draws me to them.” It is entirely possible that we come to know more about this passion in his new book.