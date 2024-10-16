How Late-Race Cautions Will Affect Drivers’ Strategy at the Las Vegas Playoff Race

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway might seem like a regular intermediate track but there’s a lot more to it than what meets the eye. Tire wear at the track is high but a driver on an older set of tires might not always be at a disadvantage. Especially if the race goes into overtime. Given a while to cool off, the older tires can do a better job than a new set for a few laps.

Advertisement

Clean air is a huge advantage in the Next Gen car as well. If there is a late race caution and a driver decides to take two new tires and rallies to the front, there is a high chance that he wins. It will be tough if everyone behind him is on four new tires, but it will be fruitful if there are other cars with two new tires between him and the rest of the field.

This strategy will only work with a few laps remaining and completely depends on what the other drivers are doing. Martin Truex Jr. detailed how in a recent interview. He said, “If you can get that clean air and get those two to three car lengths out in front of guys who are on better tires behind you and guys between you and the four-tire guys, you have a huge advantage for a few laps.”

“It’s all about what the other guy does. You can be the only guy on two tires, and you are a sitting duck, but if you have four to five guys behind you on two tires, you have a bit of a buffer.” The upcoming Cup Series race is bound to be filled with clever strategies. It is the first race of the Round of 8 and comes with huge expectations.

Truex expects a good day at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

This will be Truex’s final race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway as a full-time Cup Series driver. He has a decent record at the track with two wins and a streak of top-10 finishes. Despite not being able to reach victory lane this season, the No. 19 driver expects his Toyota Camry to be fast on the track.

He said, “I expect it to be a great race out in Vegas. I love going out there and it’s a great racetrack. Vegas is a great track that’s wide and you can run all over. We saw a lot of guys run high there the last couple of years and we’ve also gotten better as a team at being able to get through the bumps and moving around.”

There is no pressure on Truex anymore since he is not in the playoffs. The take-it-easy attitude can possibly help push him to the front and take the checkered flag at the end of the race. His fans would love to see him win once more before he bids adieu.