Austin Dillon: NASCAR Rule Change Could Boost Sponsor Interest & Attract Top Drivers Like Kyle Busch

The rumor mill spins the story that NASCAR is looking to allow Cup drivers to race more in the Xfinity and Truck Series from next year. Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon believes that such a relaxation would attract sponsors and entice icons like Kyle Busch to race more.

Cup drivers are currently limited to five races each in the other two series but this could go up to ten. Dillon was asked on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio if he would want to race more in the lower tiers if the relaxation became a reality.

He responded, “I think more and more partners would probably be interested in it. If we can get a five to 10 race schedule out there for Cup guys, it’d be easier to sell a sponsor on 10 races than five maybe. You can pair them together, and that makes more sense.”

Dillon continued to ponder the idea of him and Busch running as many as 20 races between themselves. “I know Kyle would be all about it,” he quipped.

“I think his confidence really is at the right place when he is running other race cars. When he is running the Xfinity Series, let’s be honest, he’s the greatest to ever do it.”

Paradoxically, Busch was one of the reasons the limitation came to be. The two-time Cup Series champion was running and winning so many races in the lower tiers in the early 2010s that the sanctioning body had to come out and introduce a rule that restricted Cup Series drivers from racing in the lower tiers.

If this restriction is to be loosened anytime soon, Busch would again be the first in line to jump at the chance and add more wins to his resume.

Ross Chastain’s interest in racing in the lower tiers

It ain’t just ‘Rowdy’ who has a deep interest in racing in the Xfinity and Craftsman Truck Series. Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain has already participated in five races each in the two lower series this year. He admitted to the press at Daytona last weekend that he would love to race more going forward.

He said, “I would like to. I don’t know if it’ll be able to happen, but I just love to race. My team is already working on the possibilities and putting together what races are companions and what races we have sponsorship for.

“We still have to fund it. Either I have to fund it, which is how it’s been most of the time, or the team has to. We’re already working on hypotheticals for Truck and Xfinity.”

All that he wants to do is win, regardless of what series it is. He made it rather clear that he will make use of every opportunity he gets to be in Victory Lane.