“Bright Future for That Kid”: Proud Father Kyle Busch’s Heartfelt Post for Son Brexton Resonates With NASCAR Fans

Two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch and his bonding with son Brexton Busch was evident on social media as the young driver followed in his father’s footsteps in 2024. Brexton was seen sharing his racing achievements and statistics from the past season, to which Busch replied,

“Proud is an understatement. Big things happened in 2024, but ready for more in 25! Can start right next week in Tulsa!!”

My 2024 @SportClips Stats📊 • 134 Features

• 126 Top 10’s

• 107 Top 5’s

• 48 Wins🥇 🏆KKM Challenge Jr Sprint Champ

🏆Millbridge Restricted Points Champ

🏆PA Speedweek Jr Sprint Champ🧹

🏆INEX Winter Nats Bandit Champ pic.twitter.com/dyIRCk6LAW — Brexton Busch (@brextonbusch) December 28, 2024

The Richard Childress Racing driver looked back on a year when Brexton made a name for himself as a young up-and-coming driver in the grassroots scene. He participated in key events such as the Millbridge Restricted Micro Sprint class and the KKM Jr. Sprints Challenge, where he excelled.

Fans reacted to the same post with congratulatory messages, with several looking forward to the young racer’s further development in his career. “He’s gonna be better then you and you’re the goat!” wrote one fan, opining on how Brexton could trounce his father’s achievements in racing going forward.

You have a lot to be proud of, Kyle. You are doing a great job of bringing Brexton up. Good luck to both of you next year. — Kathy Jones (@nascarkathy) December 29, 2024

“He’s got that Kyle Busch gene. Gonna drive the hell out of anything with tires. Bright future for that kid,” chimed in another, previewing the young racer’s future. “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree Dad aka Rowdy!!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed another. One fan credited Kyle’s mentorship as the driving force behind Brexton’s results and wrote, “He had a terrific year but he has a hell of a coach champ.”

How Brexton takes to his father Kyle in more ways than one

Brexton might have inherited the Busch gene and could have the natural ability to drive anything fast just as a fan mentioned above, however, the young racer has also taken to one of his father’s infamous traits. The Las Vegas native elaborated on how despite handling it better than the elder Busch in his childhood, Brexton’s reaction to losing out on track is far from gracious.

“Yeah, with Brexton being a gracious loser a little bit. He’s not. I’m trying, I’m still trying. He’s not a gracious loser. None of us are. But he’s doing a way better job at it than I did at his age, that’s for sure,” said the #8 Chevrolet Camaro driver.

With Busch known for his fiery nature on and off the track, especially during his time with Joe Gibbs Racing and his early days in NASCAR, the veteran driver has been trying to coach his son to handle defeat better than him. It remains to be seen what the 2025 racing season brings for Brexton’s career, who seems poised to compete at the highest levels, just like his father.