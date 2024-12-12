‘Definitely the Best Dad Ever’: Kyle Busch’s Adorable Video With Daughter Wins Over Fans on Social Media

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 03: Kyle Busch ( 51 Zariz Transport Chevrolet) and daughter on stage prior to the start of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Craftsman Truck Series Victoria s Voice Foundation 200, on March 3, 2023, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, NV.(Photo by Christopher Trim Icon Sportswire) AUTO: MAR 03 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Victoria s Voice Foundation 200 Icon23030306200

Although Kyle Busch failed to clinch victory this season, he has consistently gone above and beyond for his children. He’s a fixture at Brexton Busch’s races and keeps Lennix under his wing at all times. From painting her nails to cutting a rug with his daughter, Busch wears many hats as a girl-dad.

In his latest heartwarming display, Busch shared a video of himself and Lennix playing Congo, with her tiny hands on his legs and interspersed claps providing the rhythm. Lennix’s face was lit up throughout the interaction. Busch captioned the video, “Good vibes only with Lenni,” which struck a chord with fans.

One admirer dubbed the pair “Cutie,” while another poured their heart out, proclaiming Busch “You definitely are the best dad ever !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” Another fan tipped their hat to Lennix, calling her “Lennox is a great daughter.”

However, while Busch is definitely her first hero, it seems Lennix’s heart belongs to another NASCAR driver — Chase Elliott. In a video shared by Samantha Busch in November, when asked about her “boyfriend,” Lennix didn’t miss a beat in naming Elliott.

The youngest Busch insisted that Elliott was in the loop about their “relationship,” recounting his greeting, “Hi, nice to meet you, Lennix.” Besides that, she also mentioned that she has plans to go on a movie date with him and watch Elsa from Frozen.

When questioned about this in Phoenix, Elliott took it in stride, saying with a smile, “I was made aware of that. Crazy, because I don’t think I’ve ever met her. She obviously has a lot of personality and it’s really cool to see. I guess we are going to see Elsa!”

Dad Busch will be participating in Chili Bowl because he is ‘not scared?’

Busch has been seen in the stands of grassroots racing because of his son Brexton, who is following his father’s footsteps in racing and currently competing in Micros and Midgets events. However, this year after a lackluster NASCAR season Busch decided to participate in USAC Midget racing, and Chili Bowl for the first time.

While he claims his foray into dirt tracks this year stems from “having more experience with being on the dirt. Knowing a little bit more of what to expect. For years, I never really raced open-wheeled cars, never ran sprint cars or midgets or micros,” a November video paints a different picture.

It appears Busch may have bitten off more than he can chew when his son Brexton, who aspires to compete in the Chili Bowl someday, threw down the gauntlet.

Initially, Busch tried to dodge the bullet, citing his size as incompatible with the small cars and suggesting Samantha might be too on edge. However, when Brexton insinuated that perhaps it was Kyle who was getting cold feet, Busch’s competitive spirit kicked in. “Oh hey! Watch it there! I’m not scared,” he retorted. Brexton, not one to let sleeping dogs lie, challenged his father to “Prove it.”

It seems this year, Busch is putting his money where his mouth is, rising to the occasion and fulfilling the challenge laid down by his son.