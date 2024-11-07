“Does Daddy Know This?”: Kyle Busch’s Daughter Gushes Over Chase Elliott as Fans React to Adorable Clip

Jul 22, 2023; Long Pond, Pennsylvania, USA; NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Kyle Busch stands with his wife Samantha Busch and children Brexton and Lennix prior to the CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O’Haren-Imagn Images

Chase Elliott’s popularity among racing fans across all age groups is no secret. The Hendrick Motorsports driver takes after his father, the iconic Bill Elliott when it comes to tying up the heartstrings of fans. But even he might be surprised by the sweet impact that he has had on the two-year-old daughter of his fellow Cup Series contender Kyle Busch.

Rowdy’s wife, Samantha, recently put up a video of their daughter Lennix Key gushing over Elliott on Instagram. She asks, “Lennix, who is your boyfriend?”, and the adorable answer comes without hesitation, “Chase Elliott.”

The kid continues to affirm that the popular driver is in fact aware of their relationship status and that he confirmed the same by telling her, “Hi, nice to meet you, Lennix.”

Much to the surprise of her mother, she revealed that the plan was to go on a movie date with him to watch Elsa from Frozen. Naturally, the hilarious video has begun trending on social media with fans loving her innocence.

One comment asked, “Does daddy know this?” Their two-year-old daughter having a boyfriend is not something any father would welcome. Beware Chase Elliott.

Another said, “I love this. I hope Chase sees this.” Likely, he would organize a movie night with the kid if he does see it. What driver wouldn’t love having a fan in the Busch household?

One fan noted a little gesture she made when answering Samantha’s questions, “I love the eye roll when you asked her who she’s watching Elsa with. Like mom, duh, Chase Elliot.”

Lennix is not the first girl to be lovestruck with the 2020 Cup Series champion. Jimmie Johnson’s daughter, Lydia, is extremely fond of her uncle Elliott as well. Before the 2020 Daytona 500, she jumped out of her father’s arms and ran to greet her favorite with a tight hug on the pit road. Their bond is why one fan noted that Lennix might have some competition for Elliott’s love.

They said, “She is so cute — I think she might have a little competition because one of Jimmy Johnson’s daughters thinks he’s her boyfriend too I hope Chase gets to see this.” The battle for Elliott’s hand is as real as it gets.

Lennix was born on May 11, 2022, at 5:12 am local time. She has grown into the cutest toddler since and cast a rainbow of happiness on fans. She was recently dressed as a Hydrangea Bush for Halloween alongside her family, who were each dressed as other types of bushes. Her outfit was a big hit, to say the least, among the NASCAR fraternity.