Denny Hamlin Gives Carson Hocevar His Due After Misfortune Strikes Spire Driver at Michigan

Denny Hamlin could very easily become the president of the Carson Hocevar fan club. He lauded the 22-year-old Hocevar, who once again showed he’s knocking on victory’s door in Sunday’s race at Michigan.

Hocevar appeared to be on his way to winning Sunday’s race at his home track, Michigan International Speedway, when disaster struck with 19 laps to go. He was leading the race when a left rear tire blew out, forcing him to the pits.

Instead of earning his first career Cup win, Hocevar finished a disappointing 29th. In doing so, he dropped one spot in the Cup standings to 18th, 14 points off the 16th place playoff cutline that is currently occupied by Austin Cindric.

Hamlin has said it about Hocevar several times in recent weeks and repeated it again after Sunday’s race that the young Michigan native is a win waiting to happen.

“You can’t run as fast as he’s running, being up front as much as he’s up front, without eventually winning,” Hamlin said. “I know that panic sometimes can set in. It’s like, ‘God, we lost this opportunity.’

“But he’s with a team (Spire Motorsports) that is on the rise. He is on the rise. It’s just a matter of time. None of us would be shocked if it’s next week or if it’s a month from now or whenever it is.

“I certainly give him his fair share of shit on Mondays on my podcast, but that doesn’t mean that I don’t respect his talent. (Hocevar is) absolutely just a superstar when it comes to actual raw talent.

“When he figures out how to harness that, pick and choose the moments where he is aggressive, he’s going to put it all together and just be the next whoever. There’s five to six elite drivers in this field. He can be one of those five or six very easily when he puts it all together.”

Hamlin can’t be more complimentary about Hocevar’s talent

In a way, Hamlin is also a bit good-naturedly jealous of Hocevar, quipping, “Where I don’t feel sorry for him is he actually is half my age (Hamlin is 44, Hocevar is 22), so I know he’s got way more time to win those races.” And to emphasize his point, Hamlin actually said a much-extended “way”.

Hocevar came close to winning a couple weeks ago at Charlotte until his car suffered engine failure. And then Sunday, it was a tire malfunction.

“He’s got all the tools to do it,” Hamlin said. “He’s got all the pieces of the puzzle right in front of him. He’s not missing anything. It’s just when he figures out the riddle of how to put it together, he’s going to be a future star.”

So, Denny, have you paid your dues to be a member of Hocevar’s fan club yet?