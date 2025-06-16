Shane van Gisbergen Didn’t Mean to Crush the NASCAR Field Despite His Record-Setting Mexico Drive

The cloudy skies and an energetic crowd in Mexico City’s Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez witnessed something truly spectacular from NASCAR’s magic hat on Sunday. Shane van Gisbergen took the road course head-on from pole position and dominated it in a fashion unseen for a long, long time. Funnily enough, he never meant to do so.

The margin of victory that the Kiwi posted over second-placed Christopher Bell was an astounding 16.567 seconds. This is the largest margin a driver has posted in the Next Gen era. He was asked to comment about this achievement in his post-race interview.

“The tire life was epic and they kept getting smaller in the mirror. Then they’re telling me to slow down and I tried to slow down. But I kept making mistakes. You just lose concentration. So, I stayed in a nice rhythm and see you later,” he said.

Van Gisbergen’s victory in Mexico City gave him a fresh honor. He is now the first driver since Martin Porter in 1960 to win his first two races at inaugural tracks.

Shane van Gisbergen wins at Mexico City, he is the first driver since Marvin Porter in 1960 to win his first two races in inaugural Cup races at a track. SVG won by 16.567 seconds, the largest margin of victory in the Cup Series since Kurt Busch at Texas in Fall 2009. pic.twitter.com/tWC107zxoW — NASCAR Insights (@NASCARInsights) June 15, 2025

His first win came at the Chicago Street Course in 2023. Also, the 16.567 seconds margin is the largest margin of victory since Kurt Busch’s victory in Texas back in 2009. Busch won that race by a higher margin of 25.686 seconds. It was a fuel mileage race that had only six cars finish in the lead lap. With this win, SVG has now secured himself a spot in the playoffs.

Daniel Suarez offers support to van Gisbergen

SVG’s Trackhouse teammate Daniel Suarez was the man of the weekend going to his native country. He raced in the Xfinity Series for JR Motorsports on Saturday and delighted the crowds with a victory. With the grandstands chanting his name, and children singing the Mexican national anthem ahead of the race, he was seen to be highly emotional.

Ultimately, he ended his day with a 19th-place finish. He pulled up alongside van Gisbergen’s car in the cool down lap to offer his congratulations.

He said, “I feel like today, I gave my best, but it just wasn’t good enough. I wish I was in the mix a little more fighting up front, but it just wasn’t in the cards today. I’m happy with the performance. I don’t feel like I left anything on the table, just wasn’t meant to be.”

The international visit to Mexico City turned out to be a huge success thanks to the Trackhouse Racing teammates. Hopefully, they will be able to carry the momentum gained from their wins when the show resumes back in the U.S.