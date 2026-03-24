Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes Strong Case for CARS Tour Being Better Than Any Other Racing Series

Dale Earnhardt Jr. bought the CARS Tour from its founder, Jack McNelly, in 2023 along with a group of high-profile individuals that included Kevin Harvick, Jeff Burton and Justin Marks. His goal ? To shape and expand the series into something fans would watch with interest and appreciate.

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Fast forward to 2026 and Earnhardt feels he has traveled some distance with the series and changed the way it is perceived. The CARS Tour was always seen as a ladder for young drivers to develop their skills and move on to higher racing platforms.

It is still the same aid. But what it has also become in the course of time is a competitor to even the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the Cup Series. This development can be attributed to how intense, appealing, and close its races are.

Dale Jr. said about this per Flo Racing, “I hear a lot of this from competitors and fans. Our series reminds them of what they experienced in either the NASCAR Xfinity Series or even the Cup Series back in the 1980s and 1990s.

“It has that feel. That has really been the identity of the CARS Tour, and we want to hang onto that identity as we grow,” he added.

There are certain things about the CARS Tour that elevates its status. For instance, the driver range is diverse. There are veterans and novices from every corner of the racing universe and Junior believes that this makes races more like reality television. Plus, the races are incredibly intense, and there is no way of predicting results.

A driver could finish up high in one race and simply end up last in another. Dale Jr., himself, with all that talent, struggles with the game here. He noted that a driver who qualifies first will be just a couple of tenths from the back of the field to signify how close things are. Furthermore, he also mentioned how fans are attracted to the body of the car.

“I think the cars are relatable,” Junior said. “They are beautiful-looking race cars. Late model stock body is just a good-looking car. I think that appeals to fans when they see the car on the race track.” All these factors embolden the position that the CARS Tour currently holds. But its key attraction remains the ability to develop young drivers.

As it continues to perform that role effectively, it also continues to turn more eyeballs towards it. 14 events are on its calendar for 2026, and all these races will go down at different race tracks. The season opened at the Southern National Motorsports Park and will conclude at the South Boston Speedway in October.