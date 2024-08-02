Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Team Teases Juan Pablo Montoya’s NASCAR Return

Juan Pablo Montoya has shot back into the limelight amongst NASCAR fans after Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team recently teased a new driver for their part-time #50 Toyota Camry entry. The team co-owned by Hamlin and basketball legend Michael Jordan has already fielded the likes of Kamui Kobayashi, Travis Pastrana, and Corey Heim in the past, with yet another big name expected to be joining the team for the #50 car’s final outing this season.

Final ride for the 50 car… guess who’s next pic.twitter.com/x7PGixAdMw — 23XI Racing (@23XIRacing) August 1, 2024

With the latest teaser going live on social media, fans of the fraternity reacted to what seemed like Montoya’s silhouette in the video. “Oh HELL yes! Let’s go, Montoya!” reacted one fan while another cracked a joke on Montoya’s infamous jet drier accident at the 2012 Daytona 500 “Warn the Jet Dryers!” All things considered, Montoya’s probable return to the sport was well received.

The now 48-year-old driver who has experienced the scheme of global motorsports like few other drivers have, made his final appearance in stock car racing back in 2014. The open-wheeled star drove the #12 Ford Fusion on two occasions that year. Fielded by Team Penske at the time, the car and driver pairing was seen racing at Michigan and Indianapolis.

23XI Racing has a history of fielding a wide variety of driver talents at the helm of their part-time entry, backed by their past lineup which included a stunt driver and rally racer in the form of Pastrana along with a former F1 driver in Kobayashi. The team also allowed a rising Truck Series prospect Corey Heim this year, who is expected to make the jump to the sport’s highest echelon soon.

While Pastrana finished the 2023 Daytona 500 just outside the top 10 in P11, Kobayashi finished in P29 during this year’s event at the Circuit of the Americas. Corey Heim finished his Cup Series endeavor with a DNF at Nashville earlier this season.

This further solidifies the probability of Montoya‘s return to NASCAR, especially with a team that is known for its diverse racing as well as sporting background. It remains to be seen whether the former F1 and IndyCar star would be seen driving at an upcoming road course event in the schedule, or rekindling his oval racing skills, if at all.