Denny Hamlin’s Rare Longevity Propels Him Into Elite List Ft. Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt

Gowtham Ramalingam
Published

Mar 30, 2025; Martinsville, Virginia, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin (11) sprays Coca Cola after his win at the Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The No. 11 Toyota Camry XSE dominated the 0.5-mile Martinsville Speedway on Sunday to lead 274 laps and reach victory lane. Only one man could have been behind the iconic car’s wheel. Denny Hamlin. The Cup Series veteran climbed out of the ride and bathed in the cheers of the fans around him. He then pulled out a flag that read, “11 against the world.” How typical.

Hamlin is 44 years and 4 months old currently. He is the oldest driver in the field. To win a Cup Series race at this age in such a competitive field is not an easy task. And yet, he does it without any complaint.

The longevity that he has displayed over the last two decades is something truly admirable. The final wins of Jeff Gordon and Jimmie Johnson came when they were younger than Hamlin is now.

That says a lot about his caliber. Also, he is only the 23rd multi-race Cup Series winner to win after the age of 44. The rarity of such feats makes it natural for the larger majority to underestimate Hamlin. But he keeps proving them all wrong.

So, perhaps, it is “11 against the world.” Only six other drivers, apart from him, have won a race in 19 different seasons. Hamlin’s first year with a win was 2006.

The others are Kyle Busch, Kurt Busch, Jeff Gordon, Dale Earnhardt, Bobby Allison, and Richard Petty. To be in such an elite company is a big achievement in itself.

However, Hamlin’s goal is still some way off. He wants to win at least 60 Cup Series races before retiring from the sport. Interestingly, he wants to do so more than winning a Cup Series championship.

Is Hamlin holding his car and team back?

Many have begun believing that Hamlin is no longer the biggest dog in the Joe Gibbs Racing garage. They attribute that title to Christopher Bell. Staying true to the honor, Bell keeps performing to an unparalleled level.

Does this mean Joe Gibbs would be better off replacing Hamlin with a younger driver who is more future-proof? Maybe, not yet.

Hamlin oozes with confidence right now. He told the press in Martinsville,I probably am the king of irrational confidence. I mean, generally speaking, I know that when I got the car to do it, I can be the best, so I haven’t felt like I’ve held back the car at any point. Certainly, I’m not immune to understanding that Father Time is undefeated.”

“Everything that I need to be good to be a race car driver is still really sharp. I feel like it hasn’t happened yet. It will, but not yet.” Gibbs would do well to hold back the reins and let Hamlin work his magic for a few more years.

