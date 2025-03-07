“Helping Bring Back NASCAR”: Fans Fawn Over Christopher Bell After Heartful Interaction With “Stalker”

Christopher Bell is the man in NASCAR right now. He won at Atlanta, he won in the Circuit of the Americas, and he is now winning hearts all over the fandom. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver was recently at the Texas Motor Speedway to surprise fans who had bought seats in the VIP Oklahoma-themed Suite for the upcoming May 4th weekend.

The premium hospitality experience includes a meet and greet with Bell himself, all-inclusive food, and other amenities. The driver called some of the fans who’d bought into it as a surprise. Texas Motor Speedway posted a video on X of him talking to a fan called Wanda and shined a light on his kind-hearted nature.

Fans were impressed with the way Bell carried himself through the call and showered praise on him. One comment said, “This is awesome! I feel that driver engagements like this and @Kenny_Wallace are helping bring back #nascar.” Former driver Kenny Wallace actively engages with fans through his YouTube channel and social media handles.

@CBellRacing between the past 2 races and this video. Just earned yourself a new fan — Aric Ray (@AricRay5) March 5, 2025

A big complaint against drivers in recent years has been that they don’t interact well with fans. Such showings from drivers like Bell infuse some much-needed optimism into the air. Another comment said, “@CBellRacing between the past 2 races and this video. Just earned yourself a new fan.“

Bell has been the best driver of the season so far, with his back-to-back wins. What further reason does one need to back him? An excited fan quipped, “This is cool as absolute HELL.” One more fan said, “What a wholesome guy. Who doesn’t like C. Bell.” To answer that question, the competitors he leaves in the dust often might not be too fond of him.

What was Bell in Texas for this week?

The driver of the No. 20 Toyota Camry XSE was in Texas to take part in a day of traditional and social media activities to promote the upcoming tripleheader weekend at the Texas Motor Speedway. Alongside the Cup Series race on May 4, there will be an Xfinity Series race on May 3 and a Truck Series race on May 2.

On May 1 and 2, the Kubota High Limit Racing Series will hold competitions on the half-mile dirt track in the facility. Bell greeted fans and friends at the Lupe Tortilla restaurant in Fort Worth and made beef and chicken fajitas for them. It has been quite a while since a driver came out to spend such quality time with their fans.

Bell is bound to become a fan-favorite if he keeps his performance on the track and his engagement off the track, going down the same path they are on now. His next race will be at the Phoenix Raceway this Sunday.