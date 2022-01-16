“That’s what he does”: Michael Waltrip predicts a successful season for Kurt Busch ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

Former Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip expects Kurt Busch to win a race for 23XI racing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series.

Busch is one of the greatest NASCAR drivers of all time, winning 33 races in his 22 year long career. The 2004 Cup Series Champion will drive for 23XI racing in 2022.

The 43-year is old is still is a prominent figure in the sport having won Chip Ganassi Racing’s last race in NASCAR in 2021. Busch won the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta last year, showing everyone that he’s still got what it takes to succeed.

I fully expect @KurtBusch to win for @23XIRacing racing this year. That’s what he does. @MonsterEnergy — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) January 15, 2022

The North Carolina based team had high expectations in 2021 but Bubba Wallace failed to live up to them to some extent. He had a decent outing, winning the YellaWood 500 in Alabama, but that remained his only victory in the cup that year. Still, it proved that the 23XI outfit has what it takes to succeed.

Two-time Daytona 500 winner Michael Waltrip has high hopes from Busch ahead of the start of the Series next month. He took to his Twitter handle to predict a race win for the Nevada native this year.

“I fully expect Kurt Busch to win for 23XI Racing this year,” said Waltrip. “That’s what he does.”

Kurt Busch talks about the changes made to the Atlanta Motor Speedway

Busch won the Quaker State 400 in Atlanta last year. The Speedway in the capital city of Georgia however, went through some pretty big changes over the course of the year.

The racing surface, front-stretch and back-stretches have been narrowed out ahead of this year’s race, and Busch welcomes these changes wholeheartedly.

“This is not the same AMS that we raced on here last summer. This is insane, just the feeling, the difference. It’s the front straightaway here, down into Turn 1. The banking is so steep, just adding a few degrees and keeping the same radius, it just feels sharp, steep.” the 43-year old said.

That new track smell and feel. Good job @amsupdates. Send it! pic.twitter.com/21tYJtYIIk — Kurt Busch (@KurtBusch) January 5, 2022

“Like it’s a sharper corner, but its the same! Look at this banking! Let’s go higher, we’re going high! Here you go Cole Custer. Cole always goes high.” he added.

Expectations will be even higher for 23XI racing in 2022, and with a line-up of Wallace and Busch, the team from Mooresville would want to make some major strides this year.

