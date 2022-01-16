NASCAR

“That’s what he does”: Michael Waltrip predicts a successful season for Kurt Busch ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series

"That's what he does": Michael Waltrip predicts a successful season for Kurt Busch ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
“Kobe Bryant and Shaq are b**ching and complaining everyday”: Dennis Rodman goes off on his short-lived stint with the Lakers and why he needed to go to Las Vegas
Next Article
"Max reached a benchmark rarely seen in Formula 1"- Karun Chandhok compares Max Verstappen to Michael Schumacher and Marc Marquez after hard-earned title victory