Despite Denny Hamlin Having “All the Pieces of the Puzzle”, Kyle Petty Snubs Him Out of His Final 4 Prediction

Denny Hamlin recently emphasized that he is feeling pretty confident about winning his first NASCAR Cup Series title at the end of this season in Phoenix. So far, he has two wins to his name and is currently ranked third in the standings heading into the playoffs. And with his consistency this year along with his huge bag of experience, there’s no reason why Hamlin won’t be able to win the championship this year, right?

Well, Kyle Petty doesn’t think so. The former NASCAR driver recently snubbed the #11 driver out of his final 4 predictions. In Petty’s final 4 predictions, there were the two Hendrick drivers, a Penske driver, and a Joe Gibbs Racing driver, who isn’t Denny Hamlin.

Kyle Petty makes his final 4 prediction

In a recent interview on NBC Sports, Petty named his final 4 predictions, and reasons for why he picked those particular drivers. His first pick was William Byron. “He’s won the most races this year but I think he is in a place in his career where we’re just opening the door on the greatness that will be William Byron,” Petty described.

His next pick was Martin Truex Jr., who as per Petty, has established himself in the last few weeks as the guy who will find his way to the front no matter where he starts or what happens in the race. For Petty, the #19 team is one that is “clicking on all four.”

Petty’s next pick was the other HMS driver in the playoffs, Kyle Larson, who he believed, would benefit from Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman’s failure to qualify for the playoffs considering Rick Hendrick’s team would have more resources to pour into two teams. “We know that Larson, what he can do. He is just magic when he’s on. They’ve been a little bit off but this thing hits in the playoffs, they’ll be magic,” he claimed.

And his last pick was the defending Cup champion, Joey Logano. For Petty, the Penske driver is someone who can put the car on his back and somehow, finds a way to “make something happen.” He claimed that just like a sport like the NBA, getting there is two-thirds of it. “You can make it happen if you can elevate your game. Joey Logano elevates his game,” Petty added.

All the pieces of the puzzle are there for Hamlin this time around

Speaking ahead of the first playoff race at Darlington this weekend, Hamlin touched upon where he thinks they are as a team and as a driver who has made it to the final 4 many times but has never been able to make it all count. “I think we’re stronger than we’ve been,” Hamlin said as per Motorsport.

“If we get to the final four, I’m not worried about being at a deficit. I think the pit crew is better. They’re coming into their own. All the pieces of the puzzle are there. There’s no excuses, for sure.”

Hamlin further claimed that he has “all the pieces of the puzzle together” to win his first title, that he is more prepared now with “more experience,” and that he is as fast as he has ever been.