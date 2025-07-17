NASCAR at the ESPYs: Toni Breidinger Stuns on the Red Carpet as Joey Logano Competes With Motorsports’ Elite

Jul 16, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Toni Breidinger on the red carpet before the ESPYS at The Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Most Saturdays, Toni Breidinger puts on her fire suit and helmet to chase down rivals at blistering speeds in the NASCAR Truck Series. But when she’s not behind the wheel, the 26-year-old trades horsepower for high fashion, turning heads on red carpets and runways alike. Her latest pit stop was the ESPY Awards 2025.

Breidinger, who drives the No. 5 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro for Tricon Garage in the Truck Series, lit up the ESPYs in a fiery red dress at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Wednesday. It seems Breidinger stole the show even from reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano, who landed a nomination for the 2025 ESPY Best Driver Award

Posting a snapshot of her glam look on X with the caption “ESPYS 2025”, she ignited a flurry of reactions from fans who couldn’t hold back.

Referring to one of Breidinger’s sponsors, one admirer commented, “HOT DAMN! That’s hotter than @raisingcanes just outta the fryer!” Another chimed in, “You look really pretty and will represent NASCAR with class. Have a fun night [heart emoji].”

Comments ranged from sounding playful to exuding pride, with fans finding her red-carpet moment bold. While one wrote, “That’s the way to Rep NASCAR!”, another playfully commented, “Nice ‘firesuit’! Lol.”

Breidinger is not just about glam, though. She has cracked the top-20 twice in 15 starts this year and sits 22nd in the standings with 189 points to her name in the Truck Series.

Meanwhile, Logano arrived dressed to the nines in a classic black suit and tie over a crisp white shirt, flashing the same confident grin he wears in Victory Lane. With four wins in 2024, including three clutch performances in the playoffs, the Team Penske driver had clinched his third Cup Series title and second in the last three seasons.

Logano’s title run nearly came off the rails in the Round of 12, but a post-race disqualification to Alex Bowman at the Charlotte Roval handed him a lifeline. That paved the way to elite company as the 10th driver with three or more Cup Series championships.

Joining Logano on the ESPYs Best Driver shortlist were Formula One’s Max Verstappen, the eventual winner, Oscar Piastri, and IndyCar’s Alex Palou.